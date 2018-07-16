Welcome to another epic week, fam! Just when you thought your Monday morning might, well, suck, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saved the day yet again! Kensington Palace shared a gorgeous photo of Prince Louis and Kate Middleton laughing and fans feel so not worthy. The picture is from the beautiful day of Prince Louis' christening and both he and Middleton are dressed in stunning cream and off white. Both look happy as can be.

The world has been anticipating Prince Louis' big day for some time. At the end of June, Kensington Palace announced the christening details via Twitter explaining it was going to take place on Monday, July 9, at The Chapel Royal, St. James' Palace, London. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, was designated with the honorable duty. He also married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, if you guys remember, and this wasn't his first christening rodeo, either. Reverend Welby also christened Louis' siblings Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge — so yeah — he's kind of a pro.

The latest closeup photo of Prince Louis comes as part of a series of gorgeous pictures snapped on the special day. Kensington Palace captioned the image:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. [photo by] @mattporteous

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guys, please look at this laughing child in his ruffle suit. It's giving me an alarming amount of life. Fortunately, there's more where that came from. Kensington Palace released an additional three family portraits and they're somehow sort of relatable to look at? Kensington Palace notes all photos were taken by photographer Matt Holyoak at the Clarence House following the christening.

The first picture includes the who gang: Prince William and Kate Middleton, their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis (obvs), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charle's and his wife Camilla, plus Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother James, sister Pippa, and Pippa's husband, James Matthews.

The following picture featured strictly royal family members only, which basically meant the Middleton's could take a hike.

The last image featured just the fabulous family of five looking like an almost normal run-of-the-mill family. Ya know, minus the whole Alexander McQueen dress and Jane Taylor headpiece Kate's rocking.

Whatever. I can't get enough.

Despite the truly exhausting year the royal family's had so far (what with the royal wedding, new baby, and everything) this squad is coming out shiny as ever. Maybe now they can get back to a relaxing summer complete with... I don't know... whatever royal people do when it's summer. Pool parties? Corn dogs on the beach? Flying a kite on the grounds of one of their many palaces? Just take a few pictures for us, you guys!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.