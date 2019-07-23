I'm insecure because North West is cooler than me. In retrospect, I never stood a chance against Kim Kardashian's firstborn daughter. I mean, she has access to the entire world. The odds of her having better style than my Old Navy wardrobe was and is always very, very high. But, the photo of North West with a nose ring at MJ's 85th birthday party is a whole different level. Where did you pick that baby up, North? (*crosses fingers for Claire's*) Kim has proven over and over that she's a "cool mom," giving North free reign to explore fashion in her early years and North's ensemble at MJ's party is one of her best.

The family matriarch technically doesn't turn 85 until Friday, July 26, but the famous gang celebrated early. My guess is because that is when most everyone could be in attendance. MJ celebrated in style with her own daughter, Kris Jenner, plus her grandkids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, plus her great-grandbabies North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, and Penelope and Reign Disick, True Thompson and Stormi Webster. (It's totally possible eldest grandkid Mason Disick was also there and was just too cool to pop into any of the photos.)

While everyone took turns rocking the photo booth, North really leaned in. She snapped a couple pics with her family members and made some serious duck faces with Kim. Kim posted the pictures to her own Instagram stories clearly labeling "fake nose ring alert!!!" so mommy-shamers can calm down. Look at these fierce photos:

Fans got a chance to peep North's full look over on Khloé's stories where she shared a sweet video of the big sister playing with Chicago and True. In the video, North is rocking a neon orange matching set, flawless sunglasses, shiny pink shoes, and a big Mary Poppins-like purse. In the video, she proudly sets her bag down and produces a doll from inside to pass to Chi.

I don't know what it is, but KUWTK fans love to peep some baby-sibling action.

Fans were also psyched to see a little Psalm West cameo. The 2-month old baby boy has slowly but surely started appearing on mom Kim's Instagram and the photo of her holding him, a la The Lion King pride rock scene, is so, so sweet. Baby Psalm's demeanor seems to match his sister Chicago's so far in that they both are chill AF.

Look at this handsome little prince.

What's better than Kardashian/Jenner baby photos?

That's right. Kardashian/Jenner group photos.

Most of the gang was able to gather around MJ to snap one group photo to celebrate the woman of honor. Alas, North's nose ring didn't quite make the frame but Penelope serving us a #mood sure did.

By the looks of it, the odds of North West having her own fashion line like her dad are extremely high right now. I can practically see my own future daughter rocking a fake North West nose ring now.

What a world, y'know?