Stop what you're doing — you're going to want to see this. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia shaved his distinctive mustache... and he looks good. Better than good. The photo of Milo Ventimiglia without a mustache on Instagram will definitely give you all the Jess Mariano from Gilmore Girls vibes.

It is common knowledge that Ventimiglia is the zaddy of primetime television, no matter what his facial hair looks like. However, it was sad to see his Jack Pearson signature mustache go now that Season 2 has come to an end. The photo was shared Feb. 27 on Instagram by Ventimiglia's stylist, Ashley Streicher. The hair guru, who is also responsible for giving Ventimiglia's on-screen wife, Mandy Moore, her signature locks, posted the dreamy picture of the actor with the caption,

Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca

A fresh cut may be exactly what fans needed after it was revealed how Jack died on This is Us during Season 2. A therapeutic mustache shaving to help Jack grieve. (Caution: Spoilers ahead!) Fans learned that Jack died of a heart attack after inhaling too much smoke when the family's house caught on fire.

Ventimiglia warned fans about the devastating death of Jack, but even describing the scene as "soul-crushing" wasn't harsh enough. He told Entertainment Weekly after the episode aired,

It’s just an absolute soul-crushing event. Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away... I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.

University Of Mystic Falls on YouTube

The entire series of This Is Us revolved around the mystery of Jack's death. However, Ventimiglia explained that fans fixating on Jack's death are kind of missing the point of the whole plot. He said,

I absolutely understand how the audience wanted to see Jack’s death because it was teed up for that. I don’t think they were led to believe that it was happening; they just had a desire because it felt like the biggest moment for this family was their father passing... I think people want to get to it so they can have acceptance, they can have closure, they can have an understanding moving forward.

There's no denying that Jack's death was a huge loss on This Is Us. Does this mean Ventimiglia is off the show all together? Not necessarily. The actor coyly gave fans hope about Jack's reappearance on the show when he told Entertainment Weekly,

I really think people are going to have a hard time accepting it, but what they should know is that even when we do find out Jack’s death, it doesn’t mean that Jack goes away. That’s a good thing to remind people of — I’m not going away from the show, Jack is still around. There is still so much story to mine in this world of This Is Us.

Praise Oprah. He also tweeted, "this isn't the end of Jack," after the episode aired. He said to fans on Feb. 5,

Just so everyone knows it....#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all :) And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV

Milo, you are too good to us. This leaves a few more questions open about the show: When does Jack come back? What will his role on the show be? How soon can we know spoilers?

As for Milo Ventimiglia, I only have one question — is your upper lip cold?

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.