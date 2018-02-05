This Is Us finally gave fans the soul-crushing episode that we've been waiting almost a year and a half for. After Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, NBC hit viewers in the emotional jugular with the most heartbreaking episode of This Is Us yet, and finally revealed how the family patriarch Jack Pearson really died. But the question remains: Now that we've seen him die, will Jack be on This Is Us following his death in upcoming episodes? Thankfully, Milo Ventimiglia has good news for fans who are not ready to say goodbye to Jack yet.

Before the new episode aired, Milo Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly that although we see Jack Pearson die, it does not mean that he is off the show. Ventimiglia teased that there is still a whole lot more of Jack's story left to tell, and that he will still appear on the show to help tell it as it goes forward. After all, time jumps are par for the course on This Is Us, so revisiting a dead character in the past is nothing new for the family drama. Here's the full statement that Ventimiglia gave, which should at least partially cheer up every devastated This Is Us fan right now:

I really think people are going to have a hard time accepting it, but what they should know is that even when we do find out Jack’s death, it doesn’t mean that Jack goes away. That’s a good thing to remind people of — I’m not going away from the show, Jack is still around. There is still so much story to mine in this world of This Is Us.

