If there's one thing the Kardashian/Jenner clan is good at, it's throwing a hell of a party. Kylie Jenner's launch soiree for her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, was no exception. The makeup mogul threw a pink-themed bash complete with a roller skating rink, ramen noodles, fizzy cocktails, and tons of festive decorations. All guests were asked to wear something in the signature hue and her big sister Kourtney opted for a Christian Dior mini sparkle number. And, when I say mini, I mean mini. The photo of Kourtney Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction made it to her Instagram feed, so you know she isn't taking herself, or it, too seriously.

Based on what the internet tells me, Kourtney comes in at a whopping five feet tall, even. This means anything "short" on her has to be, like, very, very short. Of course, the fun part about mini-skirts and dresses is that they make it appear as if you have legs for days, which, in effect, makes you look taller. Throw on a pair of heels and — voila! — It's like magic! The only thing is, when you sit down, you have to be really, really careful. Bending at the waist naturally makes fabric covering our bottoms hike up, which can make formal events tricky. In Kourtney's case, she struck bad luck when someone snapped a photo at a low angle, like, at her shins.

In the picture, she and Kim Kardashian's former assistant and current close family friend Stephanie Shepherd smiled for the camera as they lounged on life-size stuffed animals. Due to the poor angle, the person manning the camera snapped a photo right up Kourt's dress. Rather than, I don't know, deleting the picture or something, Kourtney posted it with a strategically placed heart emoji. She captioned it, "love me," which is also the message that is lit up behind her and Shepherd in neon lights.

I love you too, babe.

For reference, here's what the sparkling ensemble looked like on the rack — er, I mean, laying on the floor.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

I don't know. Would you call that a floor? Bed? Special slab of white fabric the Kardashian's use for specifically this reason?

Whatever.

Khloé opted for a latex onesie and Kim went with a muted long-sleeved turtle neck dress. Out of all of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney was the shiniest, Khloé with the slipperiest, and Kim was the most matte. The more I think about it, those are also kind of all skincare buzzwords, too — shiny, slippery, matte! (I feel like I just cracked a secret fashion puzzle or something!!!)

Perhaps obviously, Kris Jenner rocked a hot pink pantsuit. Bless her.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

May we all one day know the sheer confidence and IDGAF-strength that Kourtney Kardashian has to post an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction with a simple heart emoji covering it up.

And congratulations, Kylie, on yet another successful beauty product launch. The social media press from everyone who was in attendance at your party combined with your sister's hilarious photo are surely worth whatever it costs to make your own roller skating rink.