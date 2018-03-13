If you bear the Trump name, you're pretty much prone to getting criticized and mocked on the internet. And the latest Trump victim of the internet's ruthlessness is President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. On March 12 he was spotted in Pennsylvania, campaigning for a Republican hopeful running for an empty seat in the House of Representatives. And one particular stop while on the campaign trail got quite the attention on Twitter. The internet can't stop laughing at this picture of Donald Trump Jr. being "interviewed" by a chocolate bunny — and trust me, this snapshot is just as funny as it sounds.

Trump traveled to Pennsylvania ahead of the March 13 special election that will decide who will fill an empty House seat representing the state's 18th Congressional District. Trump was campaigning for Rick Saccone, the GOP candidate that the president has already endorsed. Trump made several stops during his trip to the Pittsburgh area along with Saccone, including a trip to the Sarris Candies in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

It was there that a local journalist Andrew Rush posted a picture of Trump where it looks like he's being interviewed by a chocolate Easter bunny. He posted the pic to Twitter with the caption, "This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory."

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush shared the hilarious Trump Jr. picture to Twitter.

And then the jokes started rolling in, one hilarious crack after another.

A lot of the jokes honed in on Trump's June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, in which he had reportedly been promised "dirt" on his father's presidential campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump later tweeted out the entire email chain between himself and an associate named Rob Goldstone in which he was offered the supposed information on Clinton. Trump's email response accepting the meeting contained the memorable line, "if it's what you say I love it."

A lot of the jokes loved it, too.

Even Trump Jr. himself got in on the action.

And sister Ivanka couldn't resist *laughing crying emoji* at this picture either.

I mean this picture is pretty priceless. What's even more impressive is that this appears to not be staged by the photographer at all. It's just a happy coincidence that has blessed the internet with some LOLs on a dreary post-daylight savings Monday. These jokes have certainly brightened my day up a bit, and I'm sure they'll brighten up yours a little too.

But the chocolate bunny jokes aside, you may be wondering why Trump is even campaigning out in Pittsburgh in the first place. Despite the fact that Trump is not an elected official, he's still a Trump. So the eldest presidential son was in Pennsylvania to stump for his father's pick, Saccone, who President Trump endorsed in a tweet earlier that day.

"It's a small special election, but it's important for our guys to stay engaged," Trump told the Pittsburg Post-Gazette. "My father is not on this ticket but people have to realize that all the winning that they've had ... can always go away easily."

Apparently Trump dodged any questions concerning his father's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He was also asked if he's been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, to which Trump replied "I have not."

All ethical and political questions aside, I'm very pleased that this picture exists and has come into my life. And I have to give Trump a pat on the back for having the ability to laugh at a ridiculous photo of himself. Like him or not, that's a quality in a person that I think all of us can appreciate at least a little bit.