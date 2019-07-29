What must it be like to be a pop star loved and adored for every single thing you do? The photo of BTS' Jimin with a mustache isn't technically a national treasure, but it's being treated as such. One-seventh of the iconic group seemed to miraculously have the free time and the boredom to goof around on social media where he filtered his face. In a series of pictures on Twitter, he gave fans some close-up shots of his stunning money-maker with a few tweaks.

On Monday morning on July 29 (night-time for Jimin in Korea), the images popped up in a slew of tweets on Twitter. They include Jimin trying out some virtual glasses, and yes, a full-blown mustache. I don't recognize them as the standard Instagram filters, so I assume Jimin is using the Snow app to get the look. In just four hours, the pictures gained over 700,000 likes and just over 250,000 retweets. If I didn't know any better, I'd say he's almost coming across as a bored teenager killing time in his bedroom. The room around him is dimly lit and I think he's laying on what I assume is a very fancy pillow.

I don't know guys, what other things can we over-analyze about these glorious photos?

According to @BTS_Europe, Jimin's first tweet says, "What are you doing?" And user @Aeonian_V translated the second accompanying tweet to, "I’ve been listening to music the whole day. You missed me right?"

ARMYs are out here like: "Duh! Yes! Always!"

Later, Jimin shared what song he was listening to while face-tuning his gorgeous mug. "The song that I’m listening to now," he captioned a screenshot of the song "Jealous" by Labrinth, according to a translation by @bangtan__india.

Later, he shared another familiar song with fans.

Twitter user @learnkoreanpop helped English speaking fans understand his message, which is loosely translated to: "In the evening, it sure is this song (to listen to.) Our Hyung's voice is crazy (good)."

I can't explain why, but all of this makes ARMYs let out a collective sigh.

Something tells me there is more where this came from, too. That's because everyone (including BTS) is low-key preparing for what they're calling a "break," which just means the boys will not be performing for a couple weeks. Between August and September, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V are reportedly taking some time away from the stage to work on music, visit with their families, and reconnect with folks outside of their music careers.

The report first came out via Donga, which was then translated by Koreaboo. There, it was explained the boys were taking a break from "touring, performing, and potentially overworking themselves." ARMYs know the gang was killing it on stage while they performed their Love Yourself concerts from August 2018 to April 2019, immediately followed by the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour from May to July 2019. It totally seems like Jimin's earned himself an evening at home goofing around on his phone.

Luckily, if these tweets are any indicator of how the break is going to go, fans can still look forward to tons of stellar BTS content on Twitter and across social media.

Thanks for the check-in, Jimin. Keep it coming!