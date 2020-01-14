The Kardashians share a collection of Instagram posts each day. Whether they're showing off their lavish family parties on their IG Story giving fans major FOMO, or simply sharing a cute snap of their kids hanging out, the KarJenners keep their fans updated with their busy lives as much as they can. Kylie Jenner's latest post is an old photo of Kendall Jenner missing her front tooth, and it has fans in their feels.

Besides being sisters, fans know Kendall and Kylie are each other's best friends. Since they're both living two very different lives, however, they may not get to see each other as often as they'd like. While Kendall is off doing modeling gigs around the world, Kylie is managing Kylie Cosmetics in California, on top of being a mom to Stormi. Sure, they reunite at the family's holiday parties or when filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but that doesn't stop them from missing each other in between.

On Jan. 14, Kylie missed her sister so much that she shared a throwback picture of her on Instagram. The picture shows Kendall as a little kid, from the time she lost her front tooth. "I miss u @kendalljenner 😢😢," Kylie captioned her photo. "Agh i miss you," Kendall wrote back.

Eventually, the sisters' family and friends saw the photo, and they couldn't help but share their reactions. At first, Kourtney Kardashian didn't think it was Kendall at all. Instead, she thought it was her daughter, Penelope. "I thought it was P for a second 😬," Kourtney wrote. Khloé Kardashian also noticed the photo, commenting, "Cutie !!!"

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall's parents found Kendall's little gap in her teeth so amusing. "Oh you have a window in your mouth!!! 😂," Kris Jenner commented, followed by Caitlyn Jenner writing, "Something is missing... 🤔🤔🤔."

Kendall's friends got in on the fun, too. "Lmfaoooo," wrote her bestie Fai Khadra. "Omg," Hailey Bieber added.

While Kylie may not have Kendall by her side, she's definitely made a new friend along the way. On Jan. 12, the makeup mogul shared a snap with singer Rosalía from backstage at her Los Angeles concert. The two stars definitely hit it off, as they evenly adorable nicknamed each other "wifey."

Kylie and Kendall may not be together at the moment, but they have plenty of celebrity friends to keep them company in the meantime.