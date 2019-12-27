Nothing says "glamorous" like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Whether they're posing on the red carpet or simply snapping a pic for the 'Gram, the KarJenners always make sure to dress their absolute best. Their Christmas ensembles took glam up to the next level, though, as Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, all donned the most beautiful gowns for their annual holiday party photo opps. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' 2019 Christmas photo is stunning, to say the least.

This year, the entire KarJenner family gathered at Kourtney's house for Christmas Eve. To give you an idea of how over the top the party was, Kourtney hired carolers to sing to guests as they entered her house, as well as a Santa Clause to pose with guests for some cute Christmas photos. Although the sisters didn't pose with Santa Clause, their Christmas photo turned out just as festive.

On Dec. 27, Khloé shared the sisters' photo on Instagram, which shows all five women posing at Kourtney's house. Khloé, who wore a gorgeous gold gown, and Kylie, who opted for an emerald green gown, posed on each side, each showing off major leg because of the gorge high slits in their dresses. In the middle, Kendall looked beautiful in a dark red dress, while Kourtney chose a lighter red shade for hers. Kim, on the other hand, went for an off-the-shoulder gown with a snakeskin-like pattern.

"When Kourt throws a party, we glam up! 🎄Merry Christmas and abundant blessings from my sister squad and I 🎄," Khloé caption the post.

The photo wowed so many fans and celebrities alike. "Stunning girls!! Love you all ❤️," Kim's friend Olivia Pierson wrote. "Wowza !! Such an Epic photo !! 🎄❤️🎄❤️- what a beautiful evening - thank you 🙏🏼 ❤️," the Kardashian's family friend and frequent florist, Jeff Leatham, commented.

Just a day before, Kim also shared some pictures of her and Kanye West with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Since the rest of her family wore velvet ensembles, Kim's snakeskin-patterned dress stood out, as well as North's light pink suit.

The Kardashian's family Christmas photos seriously turned out so amazing, fans can only wonder what actually went down at the family's annual Christmas Eve party.