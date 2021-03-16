The 16th anniversary of The Office is coming up on March 24, and you can celebrate the iconic sitcom with a dessert that'll have you nostalgic for Dunder Mifflin's workplace shenanigans. JELL-O dropped a new Stapler Mold Prank Kit that features everything you need to recreate Jim's gelatinous prank from the comfort of your own home, but there's a catch — you'll have to win it. This Office-inspired JELL-O Stapler Mold Prank Kit is a total throwback, and here's how you can enter to win one.

There are certainly no shortage of workplace pranks during the nine seasons of The Office, but it's totally fitting to celebrate the show's 16th anniversary with the one that kicked it all off during the pilot episode of Season 1. To give you a refresher, that's when Dwight finds his missing stapler encased inside a large plate of JELL-O, courtesy of Jim. Now, you can pay tribute to the show and Dunder Mifflin's happenings with your own workplace-inspired prank.

The JELL-O Stapler Mold Prank Kit comes with everything you need to prank your BFF, and it's here just in time for April Fool's Day. Inside is a JELL-O mold shaped like a stapler, four packages of lemon-flavored JELL-O and one package of black cherry-flavored JELL-O, as well as instructions on how to set up your prank. Of course, the final JELL-O result is completely edible, which means you'll not only have plenty of laughs but a tasty treat to share.

If you're ready get in on the workplace fun, you can enter to win the limited-edition product on the JELL-O Mold Prank website. All you'll need to do is fill out your basic contact info through the sweepstake's deadline on March 21 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The brand will then select the 100 winners through a random drawing on or about March 22 and notify the winners via email — so make sure to keep tabs on your email around that time. If you're a lucky winner, you'll receive one JELL-O Stapler Mold Prank Kit and a $60 gift card to cover a Peacock subscription — which you'll need to stream episodes of The Office — for a total approximate retail value of $70.

Courtesy of JELL-O

To be eligible for the giveaway, you'll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington, D.C. and be at least 18 years or older (or the age of majority in your state). For more detail on the sweepstakes, you can check out the official rules page. Since giveaway officially ends on March 21, make sure to try your luck ASAP (and keep your desk drawers locks, just in case).