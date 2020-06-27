If you were one of the several people to marathon all of Normal People right after it premiered on Hulu a couple months back and have been craving more of Connell and Marianne's love story ever since, then you're in luck. Two brand-new Normal People scenes were released on Friday, June 26 as a surprise for fans, and one of the Normal People shorts features the hot priest from Fleabag, as Andrew Scott's character has been dubbed by the internet. The brief scenes bring some very welcome levity and fun to the show's dramatic love story.

The two new Normal People shorts come courtesy of RTÉ Does Comic Relief, a charity special that aired on Irish network RTÉ to raise money for The Community Foundation for Ireland. The new scenes are only a few minutes long, but they add some fun new perspectives about Connell and Marianne's future together.

The first scene shows Connell confessing his sins to a Catholic priest, and that priest will look very familiar to Fleabag fans. As the priest relates a little too much with Connell's romantic issues, it's clear that Andrew Scott is indeed reprising his role from Season 2 of Fleabag. Later in the scene, Marianne pops in for a confession of her own, and the real breakout star of Normal People — Connell's chain — gets some shine as well.

Paul Mescal celebrated the surprise crossover by posting some behind-the-scenes pics of himself, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Scott all hanging out together.

While the confessional scene gave fans the crossover they didn't know they needed, it was the second new scene that really expanded the world of Normal People. After the series' finale, every fan was left wondering what Connell and Marianne's future might look like years down the line, and that's exactly what the new two-minute clip shows.

The "Older Normal People" short imagines Connell and Marianne as a much older couple having a much too serious conversation about some beans on toast, and pokes a lot of fun at the show's trademark dialogue.

Since a second season for Normal People is very unlikely, these quick shorts are a great way for fans to get one more hit of Connell and Marianne's romance. Plus, they are pretty hilarious, which is a nice change of pace from the super-serious show. Fans can donate to RTÉ Does Comic Relief fundraising campaign here.