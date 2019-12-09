Awards season is here, folks. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the best in TV and film, and while there were the requisite disappointments and controversies, audiences found at least some of the association's decisions to be spot on. This year, Fleabag's 2020 Golden Globe nominations seem to be the big thing pretty much all fans can get behind.

Fleabag won big at the 2019 Emmys, but many viewers were shocked that Andrew Scott, who plays the Hot Priest on the show, was snubbed from even a nomination. It seems the Hollywood Foreign Press is here to right that wrong, because it nominated Scott for a Golden Globe for his supporting role in the stunning Amazon Prime Video original.

Season 2 of Fleabag followed show lead, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as she navigated a complicated, and kind of hot, relationship with the off-limits priest, played by Andrew Scott. He quickly became known as "Hot Priest", but his character was much more than just hot. Scott's character was complicated, morally-conflicted, and funny, and his ability to balance these pieces aptly to tell the story of Fleabag is an admirable accomplishment.

Waller-Bridge, the show's lead actor and director, recognized Scott's talents from the beginning, and recently told The Guardian why she cast him for the role. "It couldn’t have been anyone else,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy ask – someone who could convince as a person who’s seemingly totally at peace, but at the same time has a promise of danger." Scott balanced these qualities perfectly in Season 2 of Fleabag, made it look easy, and won a lot of hearts along the way.

It has yet to be seen if Scott will be awarded the recognition and awards his female Fleabag costars saw last year, but this nomination is a good place to start.

Scott's well-deserved nomination falls under the category "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" alongside Succession's Kieran Culkin, Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgard, Barry's Hennry Winkler, and Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin. The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on January 5, 2020. Check out the full nomination list for more details on what's to come.