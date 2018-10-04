There's a relatively likely chance you grew up thinking there were only seven wonders of the world, so you may be surprised to learn that there are actually eight. Yep, that's right — you've been lied to your entire freakin' life. Right after the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Stonehenge is the frequently-forgotten eighth wonder of the world, the highly-renowned grocery isle, featuring any and all instant noodles. They're gorgeous, delicious, and honestly, I'm unashamed to say that — to this day — they still remain to be a major staple of my diet. And since everyone claims "you are what you eat," this Nissin Foods' Cup Noodles costume might honestly be the perfect Halloween costume for me.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, popular Japanese food company, Nissin Foods, officially launched an entire e-commerce site for noodle-lovers nationwide, according to a press release. The online Nissin Fan Store includes limited-edition Cup Noodles and Top Ramen merchandise, from pillows, to coffee mugs, baseball caps, T-shirts, and even neon signs. The instant noodle-obsessed college student inside of me is literally in love with each and every item up there. I mean, just look at that noodle-lovin' swag. The Nissin streetwear is almost too good — all your friends will definitely be jealous.

Anyway, the clothes aren't even the highlight. The absolute best part of it all is that they sell really fantastic Halloween costumes for both humans and dogs. So, it's pretty safe to say that I know what I'll be dressed as for Halloween this year.

I can already feel the FOMO coming on. I think I need to buy this Cup Noodles costume, like, today.

In the press release, Leslie Mohr, the Vice President of Marketing of Nissin Foods USA, said the food company wanted customers to be able to further represent their favorite noodle brands, beyond the dinner table.

In the press release, Mohr said:

From the start, we've been impressed by our fans' sincere love for Cup Noodles and Top Ramen, and we wanted to bring both brands to life in a new way. We continue to see firsthand how excited consumers are to win Nissin swag at our events and on our social channels, so we needed an online shop so fans across the nation can join in on the fun.

If any of these items do happen to tickle your fancy, though, you should definitely buckle down and buy them fast. According to the press release, there's a chance they might all get "slurped up" by ravenous fans, so needless to say, I'll be ordering my future dog a costume right this second. That's right — I don't even have a dog yet, but when I do, you can bet your bottom dollar he or she will be dressed up as Cup Noodles for every single Halloween to come... I can guarantee it.

If noodles aren't really your thing, though, no judgement. Instead, though, you should try looking through Target to find your Halloween costume this year. Whether you decide to be Mrs. Incredible, a flamingo, or a unicorn, they really seem to have any and all possible options.

Coming up with Halloween ideas can be tricky, but it should honestly be pretty easy this year. With Nissin Foods' latest and greatest Cup Noodles costume, there's literally no going wrong. Feel free to carry around your utensil of choice, dress up with a friend, or simply go solo. The choice is yours, and if I were you, I'd steer clear of any hungry college students. A dorm room is a dangerous environment for instant noodle packages.