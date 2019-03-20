One of my absolute favorite parts about living in a major city like New York is getting the opportunity to eat my way through my neighborhood. There are so many different cuisines, styles of food, and hole-in-the-wall joints to try in one of the greatest culinary cities on the planet. And if you, too, love tasting all the local food in your neighborhood, you will probably be excited to hear that Postmates Party feature offers free delivery for restaurants in your area. Botton line: You'll get to eat food from all your favorite local spots on the cheap.

On Wednesday, March 20, Postmates released a new feature called Postmates Party, and it's safe to say I probably won't leave my apartment ever again. Similar to a ride-sharing app for your delivery, Postmates will give you a list of places that other people in your neighborhood are ordering from when you log into the app, according to a press release. Then, if you select "join the Party," you will be able share the delivery with other orders in your area. In the end, you won't be charged that daunting little delivery fee, and TBH, that's all I could ever want in life.

According to the press release, you will be able to take advantage of Postmates' glorious new Party feature if you're living in any of the following cities: Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Philadelphia, and Long Beach and Orange County, California. Customers will have a five-minute time limit to place their order and get the deal. And if you aren't sure how to join a Party, all you have to do is open the Postmates app, tap on the Postmates Party tab, and select a "trending merchant" that you'll be able to order from before time runs out for free delivery.

Bastian Lehmann, the CEO and co-founder of Postmates, said in a press release that the brand is super excited to give customers a money-saving option. By allowing customers to order from popular restaurants in their area that others are ordering from at the same time, they can afford to offer a ride-sharing option.

In the release, Lehmann said:

We are driven by the vision of creating a logistics infrastructure that allows goods to move throughout a city at nearly zero cost to the consumer. Postmates Party is the latest innovation in on-demand delivery that will help us deliver on this vision. Postmates Party is a fun way to give customers the option to save money by ordering from popular restaurants that people all around them are ordering from in real time.

I couldn't be more excited to eat my heart out on the reg.

If you know me at all, you're probably well aware of the fact that I'm always a big proponent of Postmates. I love tasting new food in my area, but since this "ride-sharing" feature will allow me to save money, it's seriously all I could ever want. Bring on the cheap delivery, I'll be here on my couch, anxiously waiting for my doorbell to ring.