This Moët Champagne Vending Machine In NYC Will Make Your Trip So Luxe

Next up on your vacation bucket list, you may picture yourself relaxing in a luxe hotel. There may be extremely glam decor in your suite and lavish drinks on the menu at the cocktail bar. There might also be a unique amenity like this Moët Champagne vending machine in NYC. The best part is, you can experience all of this at The Lexington Hotel.

Like me, you may not have known you could insert your money, press a couple of buttons, and not instantly be served a chocolate bar, bag of chips, or ice cream cone. But times have happily changed — and just in time for your upcoming date with yellow taxi cabs, skyscrapers, and the bright lights of New York City at night.

First things first: The Moët & Chandon vending machine is located in The Lexington Hotel on East 48th Street, so you and your bestie or SO can enjoy a bottle of champagne in between your other activities, events, and tours. According to a recent press release, the vending machine is in the hotel's lobby near The Stayton Room, and it's filled with 200mL bottles of champagne. You have the choice between the Imperial Brut and the Imperial Rosé, but no matter what kind you choose, you'll also receive a complimentary flute to drink out of.

Before dispensing your champagne, however, you need to obtain a gold coin. According to the press release, these coins can be found at The Stayton Room. Gold coins cost $25, and you'll need to show your ID so the hotel can make sure you're 21 or over. Once you receive a coin, head to the machine and select which bottle you'd like.

The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection

You'll notice that the outside of the machine is decorated with white and gold prints and lettering, and reads the hashtag #MoetMoment. If you have your phone on hand, you should definitely snap a cool pic in front of the machine or selfie with your flute of bubbly. Post it on social media with the hashtag to document your unique and lavish hotel experience.

The press release states the vending machine will be a permanent fixture at The Lexington Hotel, so you don't have to worry about getting to it before it's gone. You can venture back if you aren't able to experience it the first time around.

In addition, to complete this dreamy getaway, you can stay in the suite that Marilyn Monroe once lived in when she was married to Joe DiMaggio back in the 1950s. Known as the Norma Jeane Suite, this chic room will probably compete with every hotel room you've ever stayed in and make you feel like you're a movie star.

Upon arrival, you may choose to hang out at the bar downstairs for a while, get some champagne from the Moët & Chandon vending machine, and treat yourself to all sorts of amenities the hotel has to offer. Everything will be so noteworthy, and likely transport you into your wildest dreams.