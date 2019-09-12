28 Captions For NYC At Night That'll Make You Love "The City That Never Sleeps"

For passionate people who love the city, The Big Apple never disappoints. They may talk about the tall buildings, bustling neighborhoods, and mannequins being rolled down the streets like they're magical. On the weekends, you can find locals and travelers alike checking out trendy cafés, Central Park, cool clubs with neon signs, and rooftops with unreal #views of the skyline. If you're one of those people, then you need some captions for NYC at night that'll make you fall even deeper in love with "The City That Never Sleeps."

Odds are, you've already posted a ton of pictures of the brightly-colored billboards in Times Square, artsy coffee shops, and taxis that flood Fifth Avenue. But I have a good feeling that your city-related #content is far from over. There are still plenty of selfies you need to take enjoying the tasty food at Chelsea Market and candid moments you need to capture in the Flatiron District. You need to adventure to the Top of the Rock and find the best angles from the observation deck, and fill your camera roll with snaps in front of colorful walls.

It may seem like there's a lot to do, see, and eat — and there is — but if you walk fast, ride the subway, and don't go to bed until after midnight then you'll surely check everything off your bucket list. You'll go shopping in SoHo, sight-seeing near the Brooklyn Bridge, and check out all the cool restaurants that have been calling your name. Not to mention, you'll find yourself falling deeper in love with the city that will steal a pizza your heart time and time again.

Before you have those adventures, though, write down a few captions in your phone for pictures of New York City at night. Lucky for you, I have a bunch you can choose from right here.

1. "Bright lights, big city."

2. "These #views will never go out of style."

3. "The city is always a good idea."

4. "Dear, New York City. I'll never get over you."

5. "Bring on the night and city lights."

6. "Remember when you dreamed of this?"

7. "These lights are fireflies in my heart."

8. "Those neon lights though."

9. "Dreaming in a city that never sleeps."

10. "I wish some city nights lasted forever."

11. "So many of my smiles begin with New York City."

12. "Beautiful sights up ahead."

13. "New York City... at night."

14. "I'm like 104% tired, but I don't want to sleep on this city."

15. "She took the midnight train going anywhere." — Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'"

16. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

17. "Dance amongst the skyscrapers with me."

18. "I can't explain my love for New York City, and I won't even try."

19. "The lights are so bright but they never blind me." — Taylor Swift, "Welcome to New York"

20. "I'd like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a cosmopolitan." — Sex and the City

21. "If you were waiting for a neon sign, this is it."

22. "Come as you are."

23. "Stay in your city magic, babe."

24. "You look so lovely tonight."

25. "Glowing with the flow."

26. "It was all a dream."

27. "You are here."

28. "Hello, gorgeous."

There's truly a magnetic pull between your heart and the subways and skyscrapers that you can't deny. It keeps you coming back for more of the sights, sounds, and smells of the city, and wanting to move into a purple apartment and recreate the best moments from Friends.