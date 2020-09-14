Following McDonald's announcement that it'll be revamping its U.S. Chicken McNugget recipe for the first time in the menu item's 37-year history, you're probably wondering what to expect when of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets' officially launch on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Just like the OGs, the new fiery nuggs offer the same crispy tempura breading and juicy chicken breast that made them a fan-favorite. But hence the name, it has a kicked up flavor. To help you out, here's a McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets review for a preview of the new item.

While the update to the Golden Arches' Chicken McNuggets won't be in stores until Wednesday, Sept. 16, McDonald's offered some preview bites, and Elite Daily news editor Collette Reitz got an early taste to see exactly how the spicy variety stacks up against the original. To start, you don't have to worry about a major change-up to the McNuggets' winning formula, as our editor noted they have the same texture with light and crispy tempura breading as you'd as get from the regular nuggs. According to Reitz, you definitely get a kick from the addition of cayenne and chili pepper, but you don't taste the spice right away — it hits the back of your tongue after a few seconds. In terms of flavor, the spices will definitely tingle your tongue, but "it’s definitely more spice-forward than heat-forward," she says.

You can also expect notes of chili and garlic to come through and make the Spicy Chicken McNuggets more flavorful than the OGs. According to the McDonald's announcement of the new item back in August, the coating contains both chili and cayenne pepper.

If you're looking for some added spiciness, check out the Mighty Hot Sauce, which Reitz warns is much hotter than the McNuggets and has a kick right off the bat. "As far as taste, it’s similar to a buffalo sauce, but with just a little extra kick," she says of the new condiment. According to the ingredients on the label, the flavor comes from a blend of chilis, garlic, and vinegar.

When the nuggets and sauce launch, you'll be able to try the new offerings at McDonald's for a limited time. Pricing for the McNuggets (which will be available in 6-, 10-, 20-, or 40-piece meals) and the Mighty Hot Sauce will vary based on the location.

Starting on Sept. 16, customers looking to add a little more heat to their nuggets order can opt to get these bad boys at McDonald's locations around the country or order them for pick-up or delivery. Following the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, you'll need to wear a mask when going into your local McDonald's and you'll want to socially distance from others as much as possible. After handling your to-go or delivery order, make sure to wash your hands before digging in to your McDonald's order.

