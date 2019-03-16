It's almost St. Patrick's Day, folks! If you're planning on partaking in St. Patrick's Day festivities that involve a little (or a lot) of booze, Lyft and Budweiser have teamed up to be make it easy to secure a designated driver. This Lyft and Budweiser St. Patrick's Day 2019 deal could earn you a good chunk of change toward your nest ride fare to help you enjoy responsibly and get where you're going safely (without breaking the bank).

As part of Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser's "Drink Wiser" campaign, the brewing company is teaming up with ride sharing service Lyft to offer people $30 in ride credits to help them get to and from their destinations safely this St. Patty's weekend. There are two ways to win for those interested in participating. One way is for Twitter users to retweet a post from the Budweiser Twitter page that contains information about the sweepstakes and reward amount. The second way asks Twitter users to stretch their creative muscles by tweeting a poem to @BudweiserUSA using the hashtag #DrinkWiser. I don't know about you, but I'm sure I have multiple haikus about beer laying around in the margins of my college notebooks.

Whichever way contestants decide to enter, they must adhere to the official sweepstakes rules — the contest is only open to legal residents of the U.S. who are 21 and older. Each contestant will receive one entry in a random drawing, regardless of the number of retweets or poems submitted.

The contest will end at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, and according to Budweiser, 90 winners from throughout the country will receive the $30 Lyft credit grand prize.

Now, the fun stuff. Winners will be notified of their prize via Twitter DM on March 17 and will receive one prize code redeemable for $30 of Lyft credit, which will be valid until 11:59 PM on March 31, 2019. The prize money will hopefully help winners get to their St. Patty's parties and back home safely.

Budweiser's "Drink Wiser" campaign aims to take on binge drinking and driving under the influence and works to deliver "positive social norms messages and evidence-based solutions" to help Budweiser fans consume beer safely and responsibly, per an Anheuser-Busch blog post detailing the initiative. According to an infographic on the Anheuser-Busch website, the brewing giant has invested more than one billion dollars in responsible drinking programs, offered over three million safe rides from bars and restaurants since 1989, and cultivated the largest Lyft partnership for an alcohol company in the United States.

Courtesy of Budweiser

If you're not a sweepstakes winner, worry not, because there are other ways to get discounted Lyft rides for your St. Patty's Day fun depending on your location. In downtown Cleveland, Ohio, police officers will be handing out $5 off Lyft promo codes on Saturday afternoon (March 16), according to FOX 8 Cleveland, meaning you can get a sweet discount on your ride when you need it. Party-goers in Detroit, Michigan can get 50 percent off (up to $8) as a part of Budweiser and Lyft's efforts to promote Budweiser's new Prohibition Brew. Just use the code "PROHIBITIONDTW" for a sweet deal. If you're down south in Savannah, Georgia for the festivities, use the code "SAVSPD19" in your Lyft app to save $10 for a ride in this cute coastal town.

Regardless of your plans this St. Patty's Day weekend, Lyft and Budweiser have your back for a fun and safe celebration.