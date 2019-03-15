When St. Patrick's Day weekend hits, my mind is on little else beyond finding something festive to wear, eating all the Irish soda bread, and drinking beer that will turn my tongue an odd shade of green. Of course, with the bar hopping and checking out the neon green Chicago River, I'll definitely be in need of finding a safe way to get from one place to the next. Snagging a Lyft is always a great option for big celebratory weekends like St. Pat's, but high fares are another story. Well, these Lyft St. Patrick's Day 2019 deals will help you get around safely, while also saving a few bucks.

While St. Patrick's Day officially falls on Sunday, March 17, you know the festivities will be going strong all weekend long. Can you really blame anyone for going all out for St. Patty's weekend? I mean, the freezing temperatures of winter are (somewhat) in the rearview mirror, and there are only thoughts of warm weather and patio season to look forward to. If that's not something to raise a glass to (if you're 21 years and older), then I don't know what is. Again, this is where finding a safe ride comes into play.

Lyft doesn't have any big promotions going on for the holiday, but a few cities around the country have deals that will make some partiers feel lucky this holiday.

Cleveland, Ohio

You don't even need to be too tech savvy to take advantage of the Lyft deal in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 16. According to FOX 8 Cleveland, police officers will be handing out $5 off Lyft promo codes in the downtown Cleveland area on Saturday afternoon. So if you're heading to the St. Patrick's Day parade, keep an eye out for the law enforcement officers passing out the Lyft codes, because a cheaper Lyft ride means more money for green beer (or corned beef), right?

Columbus, Ohio

If you're sipping and saying, "Sláinte!" in the Columbus and Dublin, Ohio area the weekend of Friday, March 15 through Sunday March, 17, you're in luck! According to NBC 4 Columbus, 450 lucky riders will get $10 off a Lyft ride. Lyft partnered with the Central Ohio Safe Ride Program to provide $6,500 worth of free ride credits with rides in and around Columbus and Dublin.

Detroit, Michigan

Imbibing in green beer in another Midwest city? You can save up to $8 off your Lyft ride in Detroit from March 16 through March 17, per The Detroit Metro Times. Lyft and Budweiser have partnered to promote the beer brand's new Prohibition Brew, which means you can save 50 percent off (up to $8) your Lyft ride when you use the code "PROHIBITIONDTW" in the Detroit area. Want to save on a couple of your St. Patty's fares? Say hello to friendly law enforcement officers as they drop off Lyft coupons in local bars during the weekend. You could get a $15 coupon off your Lyft ride. Talk about "Officer Friendly," amirite?

Savannah, Georgia

According to WTOC 11, you can score a reduced fare on your St. Patrick's Day Lyft ride in Savannah from March 14-16, thanks to Lyft and Bud Light. By using the code "SAVSPD19" in your Lyft app, you'll save $10 off your Lyft ride. If you're in town for the famous St. Patrick's Day festival, you can also take advantage of the "hydration station" from Bud Light and Southern Eagle Distributing at Ellis Square.

Don't see your city on this list of deals? No worries. If you're a new Lyft user, you can use one of a few promos available on the Lyft website. They include a $20 deal ($2 credit for 10 rides), a $10 deal ($5 credit for two rides), and a $9 deal ($3 credit for three rides). Again, you must be a new user to get the discount.

No matter where or how you celebrate, just remember to drink that green beer responsibly and always arrange for a safe ride — like a Lyft, public transportation, or a designated driver — when you've spent the day imbibing with your besties. Oh, and make sure you sport some green attire so you don't get pinched!