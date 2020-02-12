First dates can be pretty awkward, but Netflix's newest reality series puts a twist on meeting potential matches that totally changes the whole game. Love Is Blind feels like some sort of hybrid between the traditional dating show format of The Bachelor and the new wave of social media-influenced reality TV exemplified by The Circle, as contestants go on dates without ever seeing the person they are dating. Confused? Well, this Love Is Blind sneak peek will give you a first look at what the blind dates on the new show are really like.

Arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, Love Is Blind introduces 30 contestants who go on blind dates in isolated "pods" for several days. While in their pods, the daters cannot see who they are talking to on the other side of the wall, so a physical connection is totally out of the picture when it comes to determining attraction. After getting to know everyone through conversation only, the singles can either decide to leave without a match or to propose to someone they've felt a strong connection with. Only after proposing will the newly engaged couple actually get to see one another for the first time.

To get you even more excited for the dating experiment, this first-look clip shows a bit of what dating in the Love Is Blind pods looks like. Check out Barnett and Amber's first blind date, which seems to go very well as Barnett shows off his dry sense of humor and Amber proves she can crack jokes right back at him:

YouTube

Could Barnett and Amber be one of the show's love stories, or will they hit it off with other contestants over the course of the blind dating process? And most importantly, who will freak out when they propose to someone and find out their new fiancé is not who they expected at all? It all sounds like such a strange, chaotic, and totally absorbing watch — and one that'll leave you wanting more: The first five episodes of Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by four new episodes on Feb. 20, and then the two-hour finale on Feb. 27.