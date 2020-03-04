The Love Is Blind finale may have aired, but the drama is far from over, as a brand-new clip has proven. Fans of Netflix's wild new dating show tuned in for the highly anticipated weddings on Feb. 27, but the real end of the first season is coming on Thursday, March 5, when the cast reunites to discuss everything that went down during — and after — the "experiment." And a Love Is Blind reunion preview teases that the special episode will be full of dramatic confrontations.

Ahead of the big reunion show — which will become available on Netflix and Netflix's YouTube channel at 12:01 p.m. PT March 5 — Netflix released a first look at the explosive special. The clip features a confrontation that fans have been waiting for: Amber laying into Jessica for her attraction to Barnett.

In case you need a refresher, Barnett and Jessica both juggled a couple of potential matches during the blind dating portion of the show. They developed strong feelings for one another in the pods, but Barnett also grew close to Amber (and L.C.) while Jessica connected with Mark. In the end, Barnett proposed to Amber, and Jessica accepted Mark's proposal. Everything seemed more or less fine until both couples left the pods and went to Mexico for vacation, and then they didn't get better when the couples went back to Atlanta to move in together and plan their weddings. Jessica and Mark's relationship continued to be strained, and it also became clear that Jessica still had strong feelings for Barnett. Post-pods, Jessica and Barnett met up for several in-depth talks... and Barnett's now-wife Amber was not too happy to watch their rendezvous.

In the clip teasing the reunion, Amber called Jessica out for "throwing herself" at Barnett in Mexico: "B*tch, you're shiesty," Amber said, and Jessica listened with a serious expression. "You're so fake. Coming to my face like we were cool; you are so fake. I think you're a very disingenuous person, and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs — is women that go behind people's backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice."

These contestants clearly are not going to hold anything back during this reunion. As this clip shows, fans can expect every bit of the Love Is Blind drama to be revisited and explained in the upcoming special. There's also a ton of opportunities for surprising new post-show developments to be announced, such as big breakups or unexpected new romances. After all, Love Is Blind was filmed about a year and a half ago, back in the fall of 2018, so a lot could have happened in all that time.

Fans can catch the Love Is Blind reunion special on Netflix and Netflix's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5.