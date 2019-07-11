Do you love anything that evokes nostalgia? Are you a fan of customizing your clothes and shoes in order to really make them your own? Then you're going to obsess over the newly-launched Lady Vans collection, which is specifically made to be DIY-ed and draws inspiration from heritage prints, graphics, and logos from Van's women's line in the 80s and 90s. It's got that bold and slightly punky look that you know and love from the brand but is infused with a character that's all it's own — trust me, it's a drop you're definitely going to want to get in on.

Comprised of footwear, apparel, and accessories, the collection was developed by a team of designers who collaborated together on a Lady Vans zine. Pages of that zine appear throughout the line in the form of bold graphic prints, so it feels extra creatively produced. What's more, pieces of apparel within the line are designed specifically to be reimagined and chopped up — a "cut here" graphic can be found on the inside of the long sleeve shirts, and a midi dress and tees also feature similarly transformative instructions.

The entire collection feels super fresh and ranges between $10-$70 and can be shopped at vans.com now. Check out some of the standout pieces below.

Can I Kick It?

LADY VANS SK8-HI $70 | Vans Buy Now

These high top sneakers are bold with a capital B. Thanks to its vibrant pink and green color way, graphic print, and yellow swoosh, they're shoes that'll turn major heads.

Cut It Out

LADY VANS STING LONG SLEEVE RAGLAN DIY $34.50 | Vans Buy Now

Why not customize the sleeve length of your tee by crafting it from a long sleeve top? The parts you chop off will make for awesome cleaning rags and you'll have a shirt that is 100% you.

The Long Short

ZINE STING DRESS DIY $54.50 | Vans Buy Now

Wear it as a midi dress until you get bored of it and then chop it into a mini. Or, simply tie up the hemline until its reached your desired length. The possibilities are endless.

Zip It

LADY VANS STREET READY MINI PACK $22 | Vans Buy Now

For me, the most important thing about a fanny pack is that is has multiple zip pockets. I typically wear them to festivals, so this is a non-negotiable when it comes to keeping my things safe. This style certainly fits the bill and boasts a cool pink print to boot.

Pink Lady

LADY VANS FILL DIY $34.50 | Vans Buy Now

Make your own crop top by using this branded tee as your base. Whether you chop it, tie it, or twist it, it'll look cool AF.

Heart and Sole

LADY VANS ERA $60 | Vans Buy Now

I wear my low top Vans with literally everything and definitely need to integrate a pair of these into my wardrobe stat. I love the words printed along the sole and the punchy pink color.

Chop Chop

LADY VANS BLOCK ROCKIN DIY $34.50 | Vans Buy Now

Another long sleeve shirt to use your imagination on. Bonus points if you can repurpose the graphics on the cut off sleeves into something extra cool too.

Check Mate

LADY VANS STING HOODIE $69.50 | Vans Buy Now

This hoodie is already made to look like it's two pieces, so no doctoring is needed. The checkers on either sleeves are so classically Vans.