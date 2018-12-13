Have you ever noticed how everyone's house has their own completely distinct scent? Some smell a little like laundry detergent, others take on a more rustic wood scent, and a few smell like whatever is currently baking in the oven (hopefully they're snickerdoodles). However, it's now entirely possible to make your home smell like fried chicken, by using this KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. You probably can't tell how excited I am, but let's just say if Santa doesn't bring me one this year, I'm going to have a freaking fit.

It looks like Christmas came a little bit early this year, because on Dec. 13, KFC is launching what every meat lover and fried chicken connoisseur needs in their lives: the KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog. That's right — the beloved fried chicken chain has created a freakin' firelog which evokes the delightful scent of their tried and true staple, according to the KFC website. The greasy, crispy, mouthwatering fragrance mimics the chain's various spices and herbs, which creates the illusion that there is — in fact — a bucket of hot chicken waiting for you right in the middle of your living room. But alas, it's merely that gorgeous, aromatic log, burning and cracking in your fireplace. Yum.

Courtesy Of KFC

Not only does the firelog smell absolutely divine, but apparently, it also happens to be environmentally friendly. That's right — according to the KFC website, they were created by Enviro-Log, which makes 100 percent recycled materials, so you can burn it totally guilt-free, for up to 2.5 to three hours straight. Each log will only cost you only $18.99, and considering the fact the chain only has a limited quantity, they've set a limit of one per person. Each log will be shipped by UPS, and keep in mind it'll take five business days to make it to your doorstep. It's only available to U.S. and Canadian residents, though, so if you're outside of North America, you're out of luck, bucko.

Courtesy Of KFC

If KFC's enticingly aromatic fire log has you longing for a hot and juicy piece of meat, make sure you try one of the chain's latest and greatest creations, KFC's Hot Honey Chicken. Combining the intoxicating flavors of sweet honey and incredibly spicy peppers, it's available participating U.S. KFC restaurants. Depending on your mood, you can order it in the form of a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders, Chicken Littles, and Extra Crispy Chicken. Sounds like a total dream to me.

IMO, there's truly nothing better than the smell of fried chicken, fresh out the fryer. Whether you're looking to transform that "classic" homey scent, or if you simply can't resist the delightful fragrance of hot n' sizzling meats, KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is what everyone needs in their fireplaces this holiday season. Whether you're buying your single rationed log for yourself, or if you're giving it as a Christmas gift is entirely up to you, but make sure snag yours before they're gone — there's a limited amount, and let's face it: nobody can turn down the opportunity to make their home smell finger lickin' good.