When it comes to brand partnerships, there's one duo that consistently churns out some of the coolest sneakers season after season. They're back at it for spring/ summer 2019, and their new drop is expectedly incredible. JW Anderson x Converse's latest collaboration includes two styles of radically different sneakers, with each one boasting its own unique flair. If you've been looking for some unconventional shoes to add to your wardrobe, search no further.

Known for designing men's and women's ready-to-wear that's colorful, innovative, and doesn't take itself too seriously, JW Anderson is one of London's biggest design stars. He's collaborated with the likes of Topshop, Uniqlo, Versus Versace, and, of course, Converse, lending his effortless cool to collections for each brand. He approached accessories with an incredibly creative mentality, with many of his bags becoming the it carryall for the season. In short, the man is a genius designer and everything he touches turns to sartorial gold. Take a look at his newest release with Converse and you'll see what I mean.

The first pair within the drop takes the classic Chuck 70 and gives it a very patriotic update American flag style. One shoe features oversized white and brick red stripes slashing across its upper, with "JW ANDERSON" emblazoned across the print in white.

The other shoe features a completely navy upper, aside from the "JW ANDERSON" logo text. Both shoes are completed with white toe caps, white laces, metal hardware, and black piping along their outsoles. If you're someone who enjoys getting extra spirited for the Fourth of July, these shoes will definitely pique your interest. While I'm not one to usually sport American flag anything, if I ever did it would be in the form of this sneaker collaboration.

The next pair of shoes sees the Run Star Hike, which JW Anderson and Converse released earlier this year, get a grungy color update.

First dropped in white, the new iteration boasts an inky black canvas upper, while white toe caps, white laces, and silver hardware finishes off the style. It's not unlike the iconic Chuck 70, save for its massive treads. The sole of the shoe is platform in style, while thick jagged treads hold court on both the toe and heel ends of it. The toe tread is nude, while the heel tread is black—the overall effect is a sneaker that melds hiking boots, punky style, and classic Chucks all into one. I'd pair them with sweet summery dresses for a perfectly balanced combination. Dr Martens, move aside!

Love the new designs? Unfortunately you can't shop them quite yet. But come Thursday, April 18, you can snag a pair of each online at converse.com.

If they're not what you're after, fear not. Converse has been releasing tons of new color ways as of late, so head to their site and you're guaranteed to find something that piques your interest. From tie-dye to rainbow crochet to blooming florals, they've got literally every taste and style covered.