I know I’m not the only one who waited with bated breath for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber to share their wedding photos. Ever since the Sept. 30 ceremony, I’ve been checking Instagram to see what Baldwin’s dress looked like — and OMG, it did not disappoint! She shared photos on Oct. 8 that showed her white lace gown and dramatic embroidered veil. And it got me thinking of a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding Halloween costume idea that would be perfectly dramatic and timely.

I mean, this was basically the biggest pop culture event of the year, so obviously it makes for an amazing couples’ costume. Baldwin wore a custom lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh of Off-White, with an off-the-shoulder neckline, bustier top, and long sleeves. The dress had a train and was extravagant all on its own, and then Baldwin added a veil with the words “till death do us part” written across the bottom. She had her hair parted in the middle and slicked back in a tight, low bun. Bieber wore a classic black tuxedo and short (gasp!) clean-cut hair. The whole look was breathtaking and just what you’d expect from a Baldwin-Bieber wedding extravaganza.

For Halloween, it’s surprisingly easy (and inexpensive) to recreate Baldwin’s luxe look. This off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress is a close copycat, and it costs less than $200. Or you can go with this Boohoo lace midi dress for $30. For the veil, you’ll need to do a bit of DIY work. Order a simple, cathedral length wedding veil like this one from Etsy, and head to your local craft store to find white applique letters. You can sew or iron these on (just be careful not to put too much heat on the fragile veil). And of course, for finishing touches, you can’t forget Baldwin’s massive engagement ring. This glam cubic zirconia rock from Etsy gives you Baldwin's luxe style for just $29.

For your partner’s Justin Bieber costume, have them wear a black suit or tuxedo if they have one on hand. Otherwise, you can purchase a suit costume online. A crisp white dress shirt, shiny black shoes, and gelled hair round out the look, along with a wristwatch and wedding band.

The great thing about Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding look is that it’s so unique and distinctive. Your pop culture savvy friends will know exactly who you’re dressing up as, especially since this celeb wedding just happened recently. You can even recreate Baldwin and Bieber’s instagram poses to mimic the vibe down to a T. Bonus points if you’ve got friends who want to dress up as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who both attended the wedding wearing floor-length gowns worthy of a red carpet photoshoot.

This Halloween look takes work, but the end result will be seriously worth it. Plus, who doesn’t love an excuse to look as glamorous as possible, even if it’s just for one day? Hailey Baldwin may be one less lonely girl, but you and bae are your own version of a beauty and a beat.