Back in July 2018, Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring made its official debut after Justin Bieber officially proposed to her. Though the couple legally tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018 in a courthouse, we haven't exactly seen a wedding ring along with her engagement ring. Now that the pair are having a larger ceremony with loved ones on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, many fans have questioned whether or not we'd get a glimpse of a new ring sitting alongside the rock on ring finger. What can I say? We all want to see Hailey Baldwin's wedding ring, and we want to see it now!

Now that the biggest celebrity wedding of 2019 has run its course, it's naturally time for me to break down every little detail, starting with Baldwin's rings. Last year, Bieber sought out Jack Solow of Solow & Co, a private jeweler based in New York City, to help design Baldwin's engagement ring. And what came of the meeting was a stunning oval-shaped diamond that, according to People, is somewhere between six and 10 carats. I think I fainted just typing that.

I'm not much of a jewelry girl, but hot damn, that's a RING, y'all:

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the course of their (very short) engagement and the months following their private courthouse wedding, the engagement ring was only visible to the public via zoomed-in photos taken by paparazzi. TBH, though, it was massive enough that it was pretty easy to see. That said, when the couple graced the March 2019 cover of Vogue, the ring could be seen in all of its glory on the magazine's cover — no zoom required.

Remember this? Who could forget, right?

According to People, Bieber was part of the designing process for Baldwin's engagement ring. "Justin did have a hand in selecting the diamond because I sent videos to his team," Solow told the publication. "In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace." And just as the engagement ring had to accentuate her hands, the couple then had to find a wedding band to accentuate the engagement ring. AKA, more diamonds, plz.

In this photobooth shot of the happy couple smooching, you can just make our Baldwin's wedding band beside her engagement ring:

Gorgeous, right? Bieber also posted a carousel featuring a more up-close look (which you can see here) at the rings and Baldwin's new wedding band in all their glory. (Baldwin posted a similar carousel with some hi-res images that you can see here, too.) Rather than a classic circular band, the anything-but-basic couple went with a curved shape, decked out in diamonds, natch. Not only is it gorgeous, but it compliments the engagement ring perfectly, neither overshadowing it nor paling in comparison. Bieber has yet to share deets on where the band is from or if he helped design it for his bride, but one thing's for sure: It's very pretty. And it's almost as shiny as Bieber's bedazzled grill! Like I said, they're ~anything buy basic~. Congrats to Hailey and the Biebs on yet another successful wedding. To many more years of love, happiness, and glitzy grills and jewelry!