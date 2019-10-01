Yes, this day sounds like it was super special and beautiful but Bieber and Baldwin have technically already been legally married for over a year. And they haven't been taking their marriage lightly.

After starring on the cover of Vogue alongside her husband in March, Baldwin opened up to the publication about how committed she is to making their marriage truly last.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

In fact, it was this commitment to making sure they were together through thick and thin that reportedly inspired them to postpone having a formal ceremony until over a year after they were officially married.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source close to Bieber told People in March. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

Back then, Bieber's main focus was reportedly still on receiving mental health care. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing OK,” the source told People. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

Luckily, it looks like Bieber and Baldwin were able to overcome that first marital hurdle and make it to this joyous wedding celebration.