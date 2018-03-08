Everyone knows how much Marvel loves to connect their various superhero stories (hello, Avengers and Defenders), but the crossover-loving franchise usually keeps its TV and movie worlds separate. That's why the subtle nod to Marvel's upcoming big-screen team-up Avengers: Infinity War that popped up in Jessica Jones Season 2 was so exciting. Did you miss that Avengers: Infinity War reference in Jessica Jones Season 2? Don't worry; let's go over that shoutout to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what it might even reveal about Infinity War.

At the start of the new season of Jessica Jones, Jessica meets her apartment building's new superintendent Oscar (J.R. Ramirez), and his young son Vido. Jessica and Oscar do not hit it off... After he finds out about her superpowers, he tries to get her evicted. To fight back, Jessica comes up with a plan to distract Oscar and then search his apartment for any dirt that she can use against him, but her plan backfires when she finds that Vido is still in the apartment. To cover her tracks, Jessica tells Vido that she is in the apartment to babysit him, and he starts to tell her about his favorite toy: a Captain America action figure.

Now, this all goes down in Episode 3 of Jessica Jones Season 2, and Vido's description of his Captain America action figure seems to be a clear reference to what Cap will actually be going through in this summer's Avengers: Infinity War. He tells Jessica that he lost his action figure's shield, so he had to make a makeshift replacement:

Do you know Captain America? I've got his action figure, but I lost the shield so I made him a new one all by myself. I just glued a magnet to it so it looks like the real one, and then I painted it, but Cap's shield is cooler. But this one doesn't have to take down any aliens, so it'll do.

The detail about the replaced shield on Vido's Captain America action figure probably stood out to Marvel fans, since that is going to be a major detail in Avengers: Infinity War. At the end of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Cap returned his iconic circular shield to Tony Stark after their massive blowout, and the Infinity War trailer showed Captain America sporting a brand-new shield, which appears to be a gift from the Wakandans.

Marvel

It sounds like Vido was right on the money when it came to Captain America getting a new shield, but he did get one thing wrong. Vido said that Cap's new shield will not have to take down any aliens, but we already know that the main supervillain in Avengers: Infinity War will be Thanos, an intergalactic warlord bent on collecting the six Infinity Stones. Sorry, Vido, but it looks like Captain America is going to have to try to use his new shield to ward off some aliens yet again.

Vido's brief mention of Captain America was actually the closest that Marvel's Netflix series and its movies have come to featuring any crossover cameos. Outside of Marvel's pen of Netflix shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher), Marvel's ABC shows actually do feature characters that originated in the cinematic universe: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Agent Coulson, who appeared in Iron Man, Thor, and The Avengers, and Agent Carter starred Peggy Carter, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger. But the Netflix shows have mostly remained completely separated from the larger cinematic universe. Maybe this little Captain America reference in Jessica Jones could provide fans with some hope that more Marvel crossovers might be on the way.