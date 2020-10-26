This 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 4 Trailer Is Bizarre Beyond Words

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast is pretty used to weathering drama in close living quarters, but the coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to get even closer than ever in Season 4. In the first look at the upcoming season, the housemates will have to deal with their issues in a brand new setting: their own hotel. It definitely looks like the quarantined stir-craziness set in fast, because the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 trailer goes completely off the rails.

Jersey Shore has always revolved around going out and partying, but now that nightlife is on a hold everywhere, the cast is going to get a bit more creative with their shenanigans while quarantining at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort. At the beginning of the new trailer, Pauly D used his infamous megaphone to announce he rented out the entire hotel for his castmates, and to add even more chaos into the mix, all of the significant others and family members are also moving in.

If you think that sounds like a recipe for mayhem, you're right. The trailer shows clips of Vinny shooting dollar bills at socially distant dancers, Ronnie riding a tiny motorbike in the hotel hallway, and a big blow-up between Angelina, Deena, and JWoww. Oh... and there's also Pauly D driving around with a car full of masked mannequins. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

As revealed by MTV's synopsis of the new season, the bulk of the tension among the cast is carried over from Season 3's ending. At Angelina's wedding, Snooki, JWoww, and Deena gave a biting speech that was not received well. After the party erupted in boos, Angelina expressed her anger over the speech, and it created a clear rift between the Jersey Shore women... which they will now have to deal with while trapped in a hotel together.

Here's the full synopsis:

For the first time ever, it's Jersey Shore "Bring the Family" Vacation as our favorite roommates take over an entire resort living their best lives in their own "Shore" bubble. With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever — until now. Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option — make the family whole again. So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny, and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

While fans can expect to see Angelina clash with Deena and JWoww, Snooki may actually be M.I.A. in Season 4. The reality star said she was done with the series shortly after the Season 3 finale aired, and since she's noticeably missing from the trailer, she may have really meant it.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 will premiere on MTV on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.