Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 has been missing a major part of the family, but that is all about to change when the second half of the season premieres at the end of February. For almost all of 2019, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was serving time in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, but now he is a free man once again, and it looks like his Jersey Shore castmates could not be happier. This Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 sneak peek teases Mike's big return in the upcoming episodes.

At the beginning of Season 3, the Jersey Shore cast said their goodbyes to Mike as he began his eight-month prison sentence on Jan. 15, 2019. His time away meant that he was not a part of Season 3's first half, and he was sorely missed by both the cast and fans in those episodes. But now Mike has been released from prison and is ready to reunite with his castmates for the second half of Season 3, and a brand new sneak peek of the midseason premiere shows Mike calling his wife Lauren to give her the big news about his release.

At the beginning of the clip, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast is lamenting Mike's prolonged absence after a sleepover at JWoww's house. As Pauly D, Vinny, and Ronnie sneak out early and leave behind a joke-filled note for the women, Vinny optimistically declares this will be the last time they get together without Mike. After Snooki, JWoww, Deena, and Angelina wake up and enter into a revelatory chat about cursive, they also start talking about how much they miss Mike, and a montage of some of his best moments from the show plays.

The real kicker comes at the end of the video, in a scene timestamped Sept. 11, 2019, which was 239 days after Mike's prison sentence began. "Hi, honey. It's happening," Mike cheerily declares to his wife Lauren on the phone. Mike was officially released from prison on the morning of Sept. 12, 2019.

Jersey Shore on YouTube

The clip does not show Mike's castmates reacting to the big news or their sure-to-be emotional reunion with him, so fans will definitely want to tune into the full episode when is airs on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV to see The Situation return to his Jersey Shore family.