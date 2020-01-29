At long last, the Jersey Shore family is whole again. The first half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 just did not feel totally complete when it aired last fall — that's because Mike Sorrentino was off serving time. But now, the reality series is preparing for its comeback with the full cast all back together. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 winter premiere promo reunites The Situation with his guido gang, and of course, there is no shortage of messy shenanigans that ensue.

As every Jersey Shore fan knows by now, Sorrentino served his eight-month sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15, 2019, and was released on Sept. 12. The premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 was all about Sorrentino beginning his sentence, showing the cast's devastated reactions to his sentencing and bidding him an emotional farewell. The rest of the season went on without Sorrentino, but now that The Situation is a free man once again, he is ready to rejoin the fun for the rest of Season 3.

The newly released trailer for the second half of the season shows the whole cast surrounding Sorrentino for a big group hug, embracing the return of Big Daddy Sitch's sage words of wisdom and "living his best life" snacking sessions. He came back at a great time, too, because the rest of the teaser reveals the new episodes will focus on Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party and JWoww's divorce party. Yep, you read that right: Fans are going to see JWoww get wild to celebrate her highly publicized divorce. Check out the new trailer for yourself below:

Jersey Shore on YouTube

MTV teased new episodes will see the crew partying in New Jersey, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, and the trailer seems to confirm the reason for each location. Jersey, of course, is obvious, and the trips to New Orleans and Las Vegas appear to be for Angelina's bachelorette party and JWoww's divorce party, respectively.

Watch The Situation's epic reunion with his guido family when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m ET on MTV.