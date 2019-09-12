The Situation is finally free. After serving an 8-month sentence in prison for tax evasion, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been released. He's spent the last eight months at a prison in Otisville, NY, getting the occasional visit from his Jersey Shore cast members, and the Jersey Shore cast's reactions to Mike Sorrentino's prison release are as hype — as you'd expect them to be.

Sorrentino gave a statement to E! News the day of his release, Thursday, Sept. 12, sharing:

We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours.

Sorrentino also tweeted a hilarious message to his fans following his release that read, "Turn up we free!!! #freesitch." The tweet also featured a Chappelle Show GIF that shows Dave Chappelle in a onesie saying, "Free!"

The Situation is back at it, people.

Here's how the Jersey Shore cast reacted:

Snooki posted (and then deleted) a screenshot of their group chat on Instagram.

Instagram/Snooki

"@mikethesituation IS BACK IN THE GROUP CHAT!!!" her caption read.

Sorrentino's texts in the group chat read, "Turn up we free #FreeSitch. Excited to see you guys soon."

Snooki's texts read, “IM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGGG. WE F*CKING LOVE YOU.”

JWoww tweeted about their reunion and the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"The fam is back together," she tweeted. "Such a happy #jerzday tune in to the new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT at 8/7c!" I'm pretty sure this episode won't feature any in-person cameos from Sorrentino, though.

Ronnie Magro, DJ Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino haven't posted any welcome back messages to The Situation on social media just yet, but Magro did retweet one of the Jersey Shore Twitter account tweets about the show. The @JerseyShore account's name is currently "Welcome home, Mike!" so, clearly, this whole family is happy to have their guy back.

The Situation's wife, Lauren Pesce, has been posting a bunch about her now-free husband, though.

She retweeted several tweets celebrating her husband's release.

She also retweeted Sorrentino's first post-prison tweet with a Game of Thrones GIF. Classic choice.

Sorrentino seemed to have a pretty OK time in prison, all things considered. His wife apparently visited him every week, and he was visited by his Jersey Shore castmates a couple of times.

One of those visits was even documented on an episode of the show!

It's the visit Pauly and Vinny made back in May that Sorrentino had posted about on Instagram.

Clearly, the whole fam is happy to have Sorrentino back home. And based on his statement and tweet, I'd say with a lot of confidence that it's about to be a crazy night at the Sorrentino household.