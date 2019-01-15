Looks like we got a situation over here — no, but like, actually a real one. Mike Sorrentino, better known by his Jersey Shore nickname "The Situation," officially began his prison sentence on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Before he went behind bars for his eight-month stint in jail, Sorrentino sent one last message out to all of his fans. In the video of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino going to jail that he recorded live on his Instagram, the Jersey Shore star promised that he will emerge from his prison sentence as a better person.

Sorrentino briefly went live on Instagram on Tuesday morning while being driven to prison. Sorrentino's newlywed wife Lauren Pesce filmed the quick live video session, in which Sorrentino plugged the couple's new YouTube channel and promised that he would be a new man after his prison stint ends later this year:

The Situation will reveal itself in 2019. It's currently under construction, but it will be revealed. It's under new management right now.

At the beginning of 2018, Sorrentino plead guilty to one count of tax evasion after being charged with tax fraud in 2014 for allegedly avoiding to pay taxes on nearly $9 million. Although he was originally scheduled to be sentenced last April, the court moved his sentencing to October, which allowed Mike to appear on both seasons of the rebooted reality show Jersey Shore Family Vacation as well as marry his longtime girlfriend in November.

In October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised probation, and 500 hours of community service. At the time, Sorrentino's team responded to a request for comment from Elite Daily regarding his sentencing, saying, "Michael is grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays & his 3 years sober milestone. He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family & friends."

If Sorrentino serves the full eight-year sentence, then he will be released from prison this coming September. Sorrentino is now serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

Ahead of his sentence, Mike Sorrentino shared his prison mailing address so that family, friends, and fans can keep in touch with him over the next eight months.

The reality star also posted a photo in himself in a shirt that says "Free Sitch," which he is selling in his online store.

Some of Mike Sorrentino's Jersey Shore castmates also posted their support for The Situation as he headed to prison. DJ Pauly D, Snooki, and Ronnie all sent their love to Sorrentino.

Of course, since Mike Sorrentino is currently just beginning his prison sentence, it's assumed he will not be taking part in the upcoming third season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The hit MTV reboot series was just renewed for a Season 3 last month, and a couple of days ago Ronnie Magro-Ortiz revealed that filming had just begun on the new season. That may mean that we could see a brief cameo from The Situation at the very beginning of the new season, but it's more likely that he will not appear at all this time around. But hey — there could be a Season 4 waiting for Mike when he finishes serving his time.