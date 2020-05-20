This Is When Every Zodiac Sign Says “I Love You” For The First Time

Dropping the "L-bomb" is such a significant moment in a relationship because it really does take things to the next level. You aren't just dating casually anymore — it's a heart connection and, yeah, a pretty big deal. Because of this, it's no surprise that when every zodiac sign says “I love you” varies based on several factors, including how seriously they take saying those three little words and how comfortable they are with the vulnerability that opening up like that creates.

For some, confessing their love comes easily, so you can expect to hear it shortly after you start dating. For others, it means more than just an expression of emotion, but an intent to get more serious and settle down, so it may be a bit more of a wait — although just as worth it — for those more serious-minded signs. If you're currently dating someone who hasn't said they love you quite yet, here's when you should expect it will finally happen based on their zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs who aren't afraid to say it quickly.

If you’re dating an Aries, Leo, Libra, or Pisces, you won’t be waiting long to hear how they feel about you.

Aries is a fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, so holding back from confessing their love is just not going to happen. The moment they feel it, the words are out of their mouth.

Similarly, warm-hearted and uninhabited Leo doesn't worry about being vulnerable enough to confess their feelings, and just can’t wait to have all that love and adoration reciprocated. You can bet they expect to hear "I love you" in return.

For Libra, which is ruled by Venus, love's pretty much always in the air. If they're lucky enough to find someone who balances them and fits harmoniously into their life, then they aren't afraid to say how much they care.

Pisces is a true romantic who just can’t resist confessing their love while hoping it will kickstart a whirlwind romance. Plus, with their gift of intuition, they have an instinct for getting the timing just right.

Zodiac signs who won’t make you wait too long to hear how they feel.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Not all the zodiac signs rush into things or make you wait forever. There are some who strike a happy medium between taking the time to be sure of their feelings before opening up, but being confident enough in their desires to confess their feelings without airing overly cautious.

Taurus is a sign that's all heart. They want the security and comfort of a partnership, but they also have high standards, so they like to take things at a moderate pace. Once you’ve captured Taurus’s heart, however, they have no problem saying “I love you" first.

Gemini can be a bit fickle, and no one knows that better than they do. As a result, they will hold off on confessing their love until they're sure the object of their affection will be able to hold their interest for the long term.

Scorpio has no shortage of passion, and when they love, they love hard. And being the emotional water sign they are, they fall in love quickly. Confessing it, however, may take a little longer. This sign's one that's easily wounded and for whom trust and loyalty is everything. As a result, they need to take a bit of time to make sure they can fully trust someone before opening up about their feelings.

Zodiac signs who take their time saying “I love you.”

Pixel Man/E+/Getty Images

While these zodiac signs are likely to make you wait quite a while before saying they love you, they also prove to be worth the wait. That's because when they say it, they don’t just mean it for the moment — they mean it for the future, and maybe even forever.

Cancer is similar to Scorpio in that they hide their big hearts behind a shell to protect their powerful emotions. It just takes Cancer longer to break down their walls and admit to themselves (let alone anyone else) when they've fallen in love. Keep in mind when they do say it, they really mean it, so go easy on their heart.

Virgo generally likes to take things slowly and let their emotions evolve naturally over time. They have big hearts and would do anything for the ones they love, but they need to make sure someone meets their high standards before going all-in. In their case, that's something only time can truly tell.

For Sagittarius, saying “I love you” brings the pressure of commitment. For this freedom-loving and highly independent sign, it will take someone very special for them to want to take that leap. Sag, like Gemini, is notoriously fickle, but they will occasionally meet someone who wants to make them settle down — a little.

Capricorn takes a traditional view of relationships, so they take saying the L-word very seriously. Before they make that declaration, they want to take the time to make sure that the relationship's one that can last over the long haul.

Saying "I love you" is a huge deal for Aquarius, because this independent and not overly emotional sign doesn’t just throw those words around. You'll have had to put in the work to earn this sign's affection before they'll say it. Patience is the key to loving an Aquarius who does things strictly at their own pace.

While all the signs may have their own timeline for saying “I love you,” the good news is there’s no wrong time to open up and say how much you care. Some of them will definitely require more patience than others (say for you Aries and Tauruses out there, paired up with Aquariuses or Capricorns), so it won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.