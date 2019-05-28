If you're anything like me, setting goals is a must, especially when it relates to items on my bucket list. There's so many places to explore and things to learn... and no, I'm not a Sagittarius. But I will be sharing the number 1 thing on your bucket list, based on your zodiac sign. No offense to those born under the sign of the archer, but y'all are notorious for having major FOMO. I have proof! One of my best friends is a Sag, and she literally takes an emergency runaway bag with her everywhere she goes. I'm not kidding; it's probably still in the trunk of her car as we speak.

On the real though, I genuinely admire Sagittarius' innate spontaneity, the same way I wish I had a quarter of Virgo's precision. The zodiac is as colorful as it is complex, and each of the signs bring something completely unique to the table. Though it's good to remember you're not just your sun sign and that there are a number of different factors to consider when reading an individual birth chart, if you take a moment to acknowledge the energetic essence of each zodiac archetype, you'll be surprised at the accuracy. Carl Sagan was right, we really are made of star stuff.

This, of course, only encourages my insatiable wanderlust. Yours too? Well good, because here's the first thing on your bucket list, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Bungee Jumping

You're a true thrill seeker, Aries. You naturally thrive on the adrenaline rush, but you also love a good challenge. Bungee jumping somewhere exotic and overseas is your jam.

Taurus: Studying Abroad For A Semester

You love indulging in your five senses, Taurus. Let's face it: Signing up for a semester abroad program is equivalent to you having your cake and eating it too. The beautiful views and exotic aesthetics are a plus.

Gemini: Consulting An Astrologer

Curiosity killed the cat right, Gemini? You may need to see to believe, but your innate desire to learn and communicate overpowers your logical left brain. Astrology fascinates you, and knowing you, you want to know exactly why.

Cancer: Staying At A Yoga Ashram

Eat, pray, love, Cancer. Since there's nothing you love more than the comfort of your shell, you can't help but imagine the thought of a spiritual awakening, somewhere overseas, like a yoga ashram. Carpe diem.

Leo: Publishing A Book

You were born to be a star, Leo. You're a creator at heart, and writing a book would only seal the deal. The world needs to know your name.

Virgo: Backpacking Through Europe

It's all about the details, Virgo. Backpacking is not just a budget-conscious way of traveling, it's also the perfect opportunity to fully absorb the experience. This is a must-do for you.

Libra: Learning A Different Language

Meet someone halfway, Libra. You're a social chameleon, and learning a different language naturally stems from your desire to connect with others. Besides, it's only fair, right?

Scorpio: Buying Your Own Home

Admit it, Scorpio: You don't like to depend on anyone but yourself. And this is precisely why owning a home is likely number one on your bucket list. In your eyes, it's a form of developing self mastery.

Sagittarius: Visiting The Louvre Museum

Where are you off to now, Sagittarius? Aside from taking a photo beneath the Eiffel Tower, you've always dreamed of visiting one of the most well-known museums in the world. And the Louvre is a must-see.

Capricorn: Dedicating Time To Volunteer Work

You don't like wasting time, Capricorn. Aside from learning new skills and including them on your resume, volunteer work is something you can do for a good cause. That's why it's one of your top must-dos.

Aquarius: Starting Your Own Revolution

You're a rebel, Aquarius. It's not that you purposely look for trouble, or that you even enjoy fighting. On the contrary, you simply embrace your rights for free thought and speech. This is your time to rise up, if you haven't already.

Pisces: Being Hypnotized

You're starting to get sleepy, Pisces. You've always been drawn to mysticism and meditation in general, but becoming hypnotized has always been on your bucket list. Who knows, maybe you'll be the one doing the hypnotizing?