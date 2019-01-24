After you get engaged, there is one question everyone wants an answer to and that's: Have you set a date? It's a basic question, but in some ways it’s the most important one of all, because so much about where and how the wedding will play out is based first and foremost on what time of year it will take place. For instance, if you want an outdoor wedding, the winter is probably not the best time of the year to get married. But it will make for a really cozy ceremony in a chalet. So, before you can even pick the venue, the first thing you need to do is decide what time of year you want to walk down the aisle. Not to mention, what day you want to be celebrating your anniversary for the rest of your lives.

How do you pick the perfect time of year? Well, it has a lot to do with your personality, which affects what you consider to be your dream wedding. That said, it makes sense to consider your astrological sign, which can help you decide if you're more of winter, spring, summer, or fall wedding kind of person. So, before you book that chapel, here's how that all breaks down, based on your zodiac sign.

A Winter Wedding: Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio Leah Flores/Stocksy TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Late winter and Early spring is a special time of year for Taurus. They associate all of the month of February with romance thanks to one St. Valentine. So, why not make that month officially special to you in particular by planning your wedding to coincide? CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): For Cancer, a winter wedding has all the magical coziness of a dream wedding. Being surrounded by friends, family, and the person they want to spend their life with while the snow and wind blow outside is basically what love feels like to this sign, so it just makes perfect sense that they would love a winter wedding. SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): For dark and mysterious Scorpio, a winter wedding with its long nights is the ideal time to walk down the aisle. In fact, the perfect day for a Scorpio nuptials is the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice.

A Spring Wedding: Aries, Capricorn, and Pisces Suprijono Suharjoto/Stocksy ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): For impulsive Aries, why wait until later in the year to get married when you can do it the minute wedding season starts. In fact, maybe you should just go ahead and elope. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that, by getting married early in spring, you’ll probably be the first to make down the aisle — not that it’s a competition or anything. Ahem. CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Capricorns love a wedding, not because they are overly romantic but because it's an event steeped in layer upon layer of tradition. So, of course this sign is going to want to plan their wedding day in spring, the time of year that is traditionally wedding season. PISCES (FEB. 19 TO MARCH 20): The innate romance of a springtime wedding makes this season the ideal time for Pisces, the most traditionally romantic sign of the zodiac to get married. Just think of how beautiful you and your soon-to-be spouse will look surrounded by blooming flowers as nature is reborn, in your wedding photos.

A Summer Wedding: Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius VegeterFoto/Stocksy LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): For Leo, their wedding day is the day the truly get to be the star. I mean, really, all days are days they get to be the star, but this time it’s tradition, too. So, of course they want to show off in a gown the highlights all their various assets — which isn’t going to work in the dead of winter. So, a sunset wedding in the middle of the summer with the light is gold and dreamy, sets just the right tone (and temperature) for this sign. VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): For Virgo, their wedding day needs to go perfectly and without a hitch. They really can't risk the temperamental weather of the rest of the seasons to cause a problem, so early summer is perfect for a Virgo bride. It’s not too hot or too cold, so you can have and indoor or an outdoor wedding. Either way, it will be meticulously planned. SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): For a nature-loving wild child like Sagittarius, there is no question that they will want an outdoor wedding. They need the sun on their skin and breeze in their hair when they say “I do.” It reminds them that they are still free and independent even after they tie the knot. So, a summer wedding, when the weather is warm, is perfect for Sag.