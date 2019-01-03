I've never been a fan of wasting time. And I mean that with respect to all aspects of my life. Even when I was single, my biggest issue with dating apps was wasting my time swiping on dudes who barely ever even checked the apps. Well, I'm in a relationship now, so the whole swiping thing is out of the question these days but, boy oh boy, would I have saved some time if I only knew the best day to log on. You see, the best day in 2019 to swipe on Tinder was just released by the people over at their headquarters so now you can digitally date more efficiently than ever!

The big day, otherwise known as Dating Sunday, actually falls on this coming Sunday, Jan. 6. And set a recurring reminder on your calendars, my friends, because this isn't just a 2019 thing. No, actually the people over at Tinder found that the first Sunday of the year is annually when people start swiping on Tinder more than ever.

Bustle on YouTube

If you're more of a numbers person, allow me to back this whole thing up with some cold hard stats for you: Back in 2018, Dating Sunday fell on Jan. 7. On that very day, Tinder found a 26 percent increase in matches made globally. That's over a quarter! So, yeah, no matter where you are across the planet, if you're feeling like you're not quite getting enough matches whenever you use Tinder, Dating Sunday could be the answer to your problems.

In fact, no matter what your problems are with dating apps, logging on during Dating Sunday could be a solution. For example, if you feel like you haven't really been seeing people you're interested on Tinder or if it's the same people over and over again, take this little factoid into account: The amount of people downloading the app grew by almost half last year. In other words, you've got a ton of new potential matches to choose from.

Bustle on YouTube

Finally, if your issue with the apps isn't necessarily a lack of matches or good potential matches but, instead, a lack of real conversations, Dating Sunday is a great day for you as well! In fact, there was a 27 percent global increase of conversations started on the app back in 2018.

So... yeah, I think it's safe to say that you should be pretty gung-ho about Dating Sunday. It's the one day of the year during which it's literally mathematically proven that your chances for finding love are higher than ever.

Oh, and, if you're feeling like your game is a little rusty, don't fret! Tinder created a list of Dos and Don'ts for your profile based on real stats they gathered.

Tinder on YouTube

Now, of course, I'm going to have to advise you to take their advice with a grain of salt. Sure, a lot of them are backed up by statistics, but — at the end of the day — you want to find a match who's interested in the real you. Not the you who was falsely created just to make sure more people swipe right on your profile.