While your Halloween plans might look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, two companies are giving you an extra incentive to schedule a 24-hour scary movie night date with your couch. It's free to enter to win this horror movie marathon job for Halloween 2020, and one lucky recipient will walk away with $1,000, a $50 Starbucks gift card, and more goodies just for watching the spooky classics of their choice. TBH, this gig is all treats and no trick.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn against large Halloween parties, you can retool your holiday plans to include this new opportunity. The job at stake will pay you to stay in and watch scary movies on your streaming service of choice for 24 hours straight, and you can enter at CableTV.com or HighSpeedInternet.com to submit your name for the dream gig through 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday Oct. 19. According to the fine print, there are no restrictions or requirements about movie queue, meaning you can turn on your favorite creepy thrillers to rewatch or tune in to a new blood-chilling film. Once you've completed the 24-hour gig, you'll be sent a $1,000 stipend (before taxes) to use however you choose.

Warner Bros.

The main challenge will be staying awake on the job during the whole 24-hour period, ensuring you can nix any potential nightmares and tweet updates on your experiences, including which movie you chose was the scariest. To help you stay up, you'll also get a $50 Starbucks gift card that can go towards keeping you and any fellow movie-watchers caffeinated during your marathon. Before starting the job, you'll also get $30 worth of candy to help sweeten the experience.

To apply for the job, all you have to do is confirm you're at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen eligible to work in the United States, you have access to a streaming service, and you're obsessed with all things related to horror. In the application, you'll have the chance to explain why you're the perfect scary movie buff for the job in 100 words or less. The winner will be picked based on the quality of this description, so don't hold back in the application. The successful applicant will be notified no later than a week after the closing date on Oct. 19, so keep an eye on your inbox once you've applied.

If you're the lucky winner, keep in mind CableTV.com's estimate that you'll probably only be able to get through 12-16 movies within the 24-hour time frame, so choose your slasher films and B-list horror flicks wisely.

