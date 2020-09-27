This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Canned Wine Is The Perfect Brew For Spooky Season

Spooky season is just around the corner, and there's a new boozy sip to help you get kick off the festivities. Eliqs Beverage and Design Shop is offering a new ready-to-drink beverage that pays tribute to everyone's favorite trio of witchy sisters. If you're ready to get in the Halloween spirit, check out this Hocus Pocus canned wine.

Eliqs is offering limited edition Hocus Pocus canned wines in collaboration with Besa mi Vino, an organic winemaker. You'll have the option of either rosé or white wine cans, both featuring a 12.5% ABV. The rosé edition comes in a blood red can with three designs, each featuring one of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. The rosé blends have flavors of cherry, dried roses, and lychee. The white wine edition comes in one dark blue design featuring outlines of the three Hocus Pocus sisters. You'll find a blend between dry and sweet with each sip.

You can purchase a six-pack of Hocus Pocus canned rosé wine or a six-pack of Hocus Pocus canned white wine for $36 online. If you'd like to try out both flavors, you can purchase the 12-pack Hocus Pocus canned wine variety pack, which features six of each variety, for $72. Sales from the beverage line will benefit the New York Restoration Project to help community parks and gardens throughout New York City, so your money will be going to a good cause. Since the Hocus Pocus sips are only available for a limited time, you'll want to act fast and order online.

These canned wines will be the perfect thing for fans to sip on while watching this year's Hocus Pocus reunion. Bette Midler hosts the annual Halloween fundraising costume gala called Hulaween, which will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Hulaween event is called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and will take place online on Oct. 30. Along with Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played the Sanderson Sisters in the 1993 Disney cult favorite, will make this year's celebration a witchy reunion.

You can pick up virtual tickets for the Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover now for $10 each. Like the limited edition Hocus Pocus canned wines, sales will benefit the New York Restoration Project.