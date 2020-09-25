The Sanderson sisters are flying onto a screen near you, just in time for Halloween. A Hocus Pocus reunion is being planned for this fall, and the movie's stars are joining in the witchy fun. Here's how to watch the 2020 Hocus Pocus reunion so you don't miss a moment of the magic:

Each year, Hocus Pocus star (and all-around icon) Bette Midler hosts a Halloween fundraising costume gala called Hulaween. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event is being held virtually, and Midler is taking the opportunity to turn it into a full-blown Hocus Pocus reunion. All the details for the event haven't been announced yet, but Entertainment Weekly reported the 2020 Hulaween event is officially being called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and will take place online on Oct. 30.

Midler starred in the 1993 Disney cult favorite alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The three played the Sanderson Sisters, witches from 1693 who were accidentally revived 300 years later and created lots of hijinks and memorable musical moments. According to EW, Parker and Najimy are confirmed to join Midler for the 2020 Hocus Pocus reunion.

Virtual tickets for the Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover are now available for $10 each and will benefit the New York Restoration Project.

Although Hocus Pocus debuted almost 30 years ago, the Halloween classic still has a dedicated fanbase across generations. All those fans have a lot to be excited about, since, in addition to this reunion, a Hocus Pocus sequel is currently in the works at Disney+. The cast has not yet been announced for this project, and there's no word on whether Midler, Parker, and Najimy will star in it. However, all three actors have expressed their interest in appearing in the sequel. At the very least, this year's Hocus Pocus reunion could be the first step in getting the Sanderson Sisters back together for another movie.

In May 2020, Parker told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce, "I think now, we've gotten to the point where we’ve agreed publicly to the right people, 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea,' so we’ll see what the future holds."

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will stream on Friday, Oct. 30.