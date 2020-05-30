Let's face it, fans of Disney's 1993 film Hocus Pocus have been waiting for an encore performance for years. A sequel for the beloved Halloween movie is every millennial's dream, and it's possible that the dream isn't too far-fetched, because all three of the leading ladies have mentioned reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. In a recent interview, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on a Hocus Pocus sequel, and it will enchant fans.

The '90s classic is just three years shy of turning 30, but that doesn't stop the undying love for the cult Halloween movie. From millennials to Gen Z-ers, the film's fanbase includes a wide pool of people, including the actors who starred in it. Previously, it was a bit unclear if Kathy Najimy, who played Mary Sanderson, thought the sequel was possible, but Parker and Bette Midler expressed interest, and the idea is coming back up thanks to Parker's recent statement.

On Thursday, May 28, Parker revealed that all three of the actors are on board to reprise their roles. In an interview with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce, Bozzi asked her what she thought about a potential Hocus Pocus sequel and if it might be in the cards. "I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are all very hospitable to the idea," she said. The actor, who played Sarah Sanderson, continued, "I think for a long time people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way, but we were unaware of it."

It sounds like Parker is much more optimistic about a sequel coming to fruition this time. "I think now, we've gotten to the point where we’ve agreed publicly to the right people, 'yes, that would be a very, very fun idea,' so we’ll see what the future holds," Parker explained.

Bette Midler has previously called Winifred Sanderson one of her "favorite characters" when asked about a potential sequel back in October 2019. “Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse... We wanna fly again... I hope we get to do it, because [Winnie] is, of course, one of my favorite characters," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

Meanwhile, Najimy seemed a little more skeptical, responding, “I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time." She continued, "If we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun.”

Currently, a Hocus Pocus sequel sctually is in the works for Disney+, but it sounds like Midler, Parker, and Najimy are not involved in it. Hocus Pocus 2 was officially announced in late October 2019, but the film has yet to announce a cast. Hocus Pocus 2 has Adam Shankman slated to direct, though, Variety stated, the original stars are not yet attached to the project. There may still be a chance for the three actors to sign on it some capacity, or maybe they are more interested in making their own sequel separate from the Disney+ production.

Whatever the case, fans will just have to sit tight and wait until the actors are officially coming back to put a spell on us all.