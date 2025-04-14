TS12 could be coming sooner rather than later. Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift’s 12th album is well on its way after Swedish DJ Jacob Criborn dropped a major Easter egg about the release. In an Instagram video, shared by Universal Music Group Sweden, Criborn revealed that Swift worked with Erik Arvinder, a Swedish composer and violinist, on new music. (Universal Music Group is Swift’s record label.)

In the clip, which has since been deleted, Criborn discussed his collab with Arvinder for his “Canelloni Macaroni” remix. “[Arvinder] did a string arrangement of 25. He got some brass guys playing trumpet, saxophone, trombone. And they were like, ‘We’re just going to finish Taylor Swift’s record and then we’ll jump on ‘Canelloni,’’” Criborn said with a laugh. “No, but we really kind of pushed for this song because it deserves it,” he added in the video, which was translated from Swedish.

Based on the clip, it’s unclear if Criborn’s comment was serious, but Swifties seem to think he was dropping a clue about Swift’s next album — specifically, what the music might sound like with Arvinder’s influence. “his main instrument is violin, interesting,” one wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. Another wrote, “the concept of romantic violins in a taylor swift song.”

Fans are also looking to Arvinder’s previously collaborators (including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande) as potential clues for TS12’s vibe. “Erik Arvinder has worked with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with albums like ‘eternal sunshine’ and ‘The Fame Monster’ meaning that the probability of TS12 being upbeat pop is high!!!! WE CHEERED,” a fan wrote on X.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Criborn is not the only one dropping hints. In January, Travis Kelce offered some teasers about his girlfriend’s new music. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce was asked if any good guys are featured in her next record (as opposed to the “f*ckboys” she has previously written about). “There might be a few,” Kelce said at the time. “I don’t know. There might be a few.”

But Kelce would not confirm if he had heard any upcoming releases from Swift. “I can’t say any of that. I hear music everywhere,” Kelce said before confirming that he is always there to “support” her creative process. “I’ll never chime in, but you already know I’m here to support it. I’m here to see where it can go,” he added.