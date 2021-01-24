It's time to switch up your usual Valentine's Day chocolates with a new offering for cheese lovers. Wisconsin Cheese is launching heart-shaped boxes filled with cheese that you can gift to a special someone this holiday. This heart-shaped Wisconsin Cheese Box giveaway is here just in time for Valentine's Day.

Wisconin Cheese announced its cheese box giveaway on Jan. 13. During the giveaway, which runs through Jan. 31, fans can nominate someone to get a limited-edition Wisconsin Cheese Valentine's Day gift box delivered to their home. The adorable box has "Cheese is my love language," printed on the outside, and comes with a Valentine's Day card, which you can personalize by adding the recipient’s name. You can even nominate yourself if you want and be your own cheesy Valentine this year.

Inside the box, there are five specialty Wisconsin cheeses to try out. There's Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone, which features sweet cream and chocolate; Cedar Grove Butterkäse, which is a decadent creamy cheese; Wood River Creamery Black Truffle Cheddar Gruyere, which is an aged cheddar and gruyere blend; Roth Buttermilk Blue, which is a luscious and creamy blue cheese; and Henning's Maple Bourbon Cheddar, which is a white cheddar charms with hints of maple, caramel and molasses.

If you're ready to enter the giveaway, just head to the Wisconsin Cheese contest website to submit the entry form, which includes contact info about the person you're nominating (you can even nominate yourself). You can also enter the contest by emailing hello@wisconsindairy.org with the following info: nominator's first and last name, nominator's email address, nominee's first and last name, nominee's email address, nominee's phone number, nominee's mailing address, and at least 100 characters explaining "why the nominee is a deserving cheese lover." You can submit multiple nominations, which means you could potentially send the gift to more than one of your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

The nominee must be at least 18 years old and a legal U.S. resident who physically resides in the United States. The sweepstakes period officially ends on Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

The brand will choose 500 winners through a random drawing. Each winner will have a Wisconsin Cheese Box sent to their designated nominee, for an approximate retail value of $100. For more details on the sweepstakes, check out the official rules.

