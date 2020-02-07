Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly working through their growing pains. For months, reports have claimed the brothers are on the outs following major life changes for them both. The good news is this Harry and William relationship update will make royal fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Speculation Harry and William were feuding started swirling back in March 2019 when the Sussexes officially split households from the Cambridges. The stories led Prince Harry to clear the air during an interview with ITV in October 2019, stating, in no uncertain terms, that they'd always be there for each. He also explained why they don't see each other very much: Because they're busy as hell. Still, talk of a rift furthered after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals in on Jan. 8.

But now, a royal source told Entertainment Tonight that, while the royal family had "an initial feeling" of "being blindsided when [Meghan and Harry] released their proposal publicly after they were asked to hold off," it seems they're getting back on the right track. Kensington and Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

First off, according to ET, the "separate households that were created improved the relationship so they weren’t having to talk about business." Apparently, "the brothers have different futures with very important institutional roles and that created a complicated relationship. Once the households separated, things improved."

Now that Prince Harry has stepped back from his senior royal role, he and Prince William are actually "talking more," according to the source. After all, communication is key in any relationship.

"Ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy," the source said. "William has always expressed concern for Harry. Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother." The source insisted "the brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," noting "they do talk."

Though the past few months have come with some difficult times between William and Harry, they’re reportedly "on better footing" now.

Blood is thicker than water, as the saying goes, and — titles aside —Prince Harry and Prince William are brothers for life.