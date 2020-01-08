Meghan & Harry's Instagram About "Stepping Back" From Their Royal Roles Is Shocking

New beginnings are on the horizon for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The couple made a surprising announcement about their future as part of the royal family that has fans everywhere shocked, but also excited for what's next. Meghan and Harry's Instagram about "stepping back" from their royal roles is a game-changer.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to reveal a major change they're making for the future of their careers and their family, writing:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

While Meghan and Harry's announcement about spending more time in North America may have come as a surprise for some, it makes total sense as American-born Meghan has family in California as well as friends in Canada.

In fact, Meghan and Harry's statement comes on the heels of their return from Canada where they spent the holidays with baby Archie and the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland. They made their first royal engagement of 2020 at Canada House in London on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Meghan has also been the subject of British tabloid stories since marrying Harry in May 2018. Things got worse after Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie in May 2019, prompting the Duke of Sussex to take action. The couple filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday in October 2019, so a step back for Harry and Meghan is likely just what they need to move forward with their life together.

While we have to wait for what's next for Meghan and Harry, there's no doubt the two will continue to inspire people all over the world.