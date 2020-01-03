Shortly after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan low-key rang in the new year on Vancouver Island, the couple has already begun making headlines in 2020. This time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex warmed the hearts of royal fans when two Canadian locals came forward with a sweet story about their encounter with the pair. Meghan and Harry helped a couple take a selfie and I've never been more jealous.

Meghan and Harry, who spent the holidays in Canada where the former Suits actress once lived, were out on a hike with two dogs when they ran into Asymina Kantorwicz and her boyfriend, Illiya Pavlovic, struggling to snap the perfect selfie. Instead of turning a blind eye, Meghan jumped in and offered to take the scenic picture for the two, Kantorwicz and Pavlovic told CTV News Vancouver Island.

"It kind of feels like a dream," Kantorwicz gushed. "It hasn't really sunk in yet. I look up, and Meghan's smiling right at us, and I think, 'Wait, what?'"

Meghan, who was walking the two dogs at the time, took the time to take three photos of the couple, and the couple explained that Harry stood close by and joked with Meghan about the pressure to get the perfect pic. Find out all about their run-in below.

Meghan and Harry have been taking a break from royal duties while abroad with the retired actress' mom, Doria Ragland, and baby Archie since late November. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Nov. 13, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have "the support of Her Majesty The Queen" to take the time away.

While Archie wasn't along for their hike, Meghan and Harry gave fans a special gift for the new year: a brand new photo of Prince Harry and his mini-me.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!" their video collage on Instagram was captioned. "We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

While Meghan's gesture to snap a photograph for that couple likely seemed like second nature to her, it's a moment in their lives they won't ever forget.