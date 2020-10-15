This Halloween Decor For Your Sorority House Is Too Cute To Spook

It's that time of year again to transform your sorority house into a haunted one. Instead of simply adding pumpkins here and there, consider shopping this Halloween decor for your sorority house that's too cute to pass up. With a little help from your sisters, you could have the most spooktacular house on Greek row in just about no time.

What better way to get into the spirit of the season than by planning a night in with your sisters to decorate your house? Turn on a Spotify playlist filled with songs like the "Monster Mash" and "I Put A Spell On You" to set the mood while you set things up.

Instead of your typical skulls, place some glittery ones along your mantle. String up some celestial and lavender lights around to bring in the witchy vibes. Then, spice up your "patch" with a variety of pink, velvet, and felt pumpkins placed throughout your common areas. Don't forget a seasonal welcome mat to invite your best ghoul friends over, and some festive throw pillows for your couches.

If you need some inspo, add any of these 10 cute Halloween decor items to your shopping cart right now. Everything you need is right here for some spooky fun with your very own Sanderson sisters.

2. This Felt Pumpkin Is The Cutest In The Patch Small Beige Felt Pumpkin $7 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel Turn your sorority house into a mini pumpkin patch with tons of gourd decor. Don't settle for the OG orange pumpkins, either. Trick or treat yourselves to a whole variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and different materials like these felt pumpkins to spice things up in your space.

3. This Rose Gold Gourd Is, Well, Gourdgeous Mercury Glass Pumpkins, Rose Gold - Small $24 | Pottery Barn See on Pottery Barn Scrolling through Insta, you'll notice that pink pumpkins are totally in right now. Staying on the same pumpkin variety vibe, you and your sisters should get pink and rose gold pumpkins like these gourds for every table in your house. Mix and match or coordinate colors, depending on your sorority's vibes.

4. This BOOtiful Mat Will Welcome In The Spirits Boo Ghost Halloween Doormat $36 | Etsy See on Etsy The Halloween decor starts at the front door, so get yourself a welcome mat that's downright boo-tiful. Etsy has tons of different Halloween-themed doormats to choose from such as a Hocus Pocus one ($25, etsy.com) or a scary good Ouija board one ($35, etsy.com) to welcome all the spirits. Although, if you're going for cutest sorority house on campus, you'll want to get this "boo" one featuring adorable little ghosts.

5. This Moon Will Light Up Any Room Geo Moon Light Sculpture $34 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Bring on the witchy vibes with a moon light sculpture in your living room. Then, make sure your home is extra lit with some purple string lights ($30, homedepot.com) and tons of fall-scented candles ($10, target.com).

6. This Felt Garland Will Be A Sweet Addition To Your Mantel "Sweet Trick or Treat" 7ft Long Adjustable Handmade Halloween Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For decor that'll add a pop of color to your wall, string up this adorable felt garland. Choose between this Halloween-themed variety or an ombre fall garland ($12, amazon.com). Drape it along your fireplace mantel, across your common room, or in a corner that's dedicated to taking cute selfies with your sisters.

7. This Halloween Wreath Is Picture-Perfect Gather Together Wreath $100 | Williams Sonoma See on Williams Sonoma Invite any ghouls over with this vibrant Halloween wreath hung up on your front door. A vibrant orange wreath like this one can stay up all season long, and it'll look super sweet in pictures with your sisters on the front porch.

8. This Throw Pillow Is Spookin' Cute Teal And Black Evil Eye Gusseted Throw Pillow $30 | World Market See on World Market Throw pillows are probably the easiest way to update your space for the season. All you need to do is switch out the current set of pillows on your couch or bed with some festive ones like this evil eye pillow. Snap a picture lounging on the couch with the caption, "Eye love Halloween."

9. This Gold Skull Is Trendy AF Gold Or Black Skull $9 | Etsy See on Etsy Draw attention to your mantle or dining room table with a skull — but not just any skull. Make it a glittery or gold one. After all, why have ordinary decor when you can have some that sparkles?