After a brief stint playing in the world of glitter and all things extra, Glossier launched its latest product, Skywash, which feels like a swift return to the soft, barely-there aesthetic the brand became known for. Essentially a matte version of Glossier's iconic Lidstar liquid eyeshadow, Skywash's color palette is noticeably earthier. Inspired by unglazed pottery and Southern landscapes, according to the brand, the light greens and blues, taupes, and warm browns are reminiscent of rustic sunsets. Beautiful at first glance, Skywash appears to be a matte-loving minimalist's dream. This Glossier Skywash review will give you a look at how the product stands up to that first impression.

Retailing for $18, Skywash ($18, Glossier) comes in seven shades: "Lawn," a light yellow-green; "Pool," a powder blue; "Pebble," a taupe; "Valley," a peach; "Terra," a burnt sienna; "Echo," a true brown; and "Palm," a vibrant beige. According to Glossier, the matte formula is long-wearing (the brand claims it lasts up to 12 hours) and dries down to a sheer, powder finish. You can apply the product directly to your eyelids with the doe-foot applicator and blend it out with your fingers. I'd imagine you could just as easily apply with an eyeshadow brush if you're not into using your fingers — though the color may sheer out more than it already does.

Courtesy of Glossier

A sucker for brighter colors, I pulled out Lawn and Pool to swatch the minute Skywash hit my desk, swiftly followed by every other shade. On the back of my hand, the shades looked, well, very Glossier. They were gorgeous, individually and together. They were also barely there. A dream if your makeup aesthetic is as lightly dusted as the quintessential Glossier Girl's. For my extra ass? Pretty, but I prayed Skywash would be buildable.

I tested Lawn on my lids, applying a coat of the product directly on my lids with the applicator in little dabbing motions. And then another one. And then another one. I was truly pleasantly surprised both by how easily Skywash blended initially and by how well the first coat showed up. It's certainly not an opaque coating, but you can tell it's a light greenish-yellow. Things got a little sticky when it came to the second and third coats — a bit literally.

After waiting a beat to let the first coat dry, I applied another layer the same way. The color definitely looked brighter, but up close, Skywash looked kind of patchy, and the texture got gritty. This effect was even more apparent after a third coat. The end result wasn't jarring or anything, and it may just be the result of my dry skin; just know this product is meant more for sheer color, not so much for a thick color block.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

After the first go-'round, I gave Skywash another shot with a new plan, determined to make a ~bold~ look happen. I applied two layers of Pool to the inner portion of my lid and blended it out toward the center. Then, I did the same with Lawn on the outer portion, ending up with a v chic watercolor eye look. (Trending in 2019 and into 2020, watercolor eyes involve blending two or more colors — usually pastels — together across the lid, the way watercolors seamlessly blend into each other.) This time, I waited longer between layers and stopped after two, which seemed to help a little bit with the patchiness.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

Overall, the colors looked beautiful — perhaps a little light for my taste with just one coat, but I'm hard to please anyway. The matte texture, while a little difficult for my Sahara Desert-adjacent skin, is likely a lot better for those with oilier eyelids. At the end of the day, it's sheer. It's pretty. It's Glossier.