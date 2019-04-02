By now, GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collaborations have become somewhat expected excitements each season, seeing as the style expert and size-inclusive swimwear brand have teamed up numerous times before. Each time they release a new collection it's met with overwhelming approval from fans, so why ever stop a good thing? GabiFresh, real name Gabi Gregg, is an ultra chic plus-size influencer and designer with 680k followers on Instagram, so the pairing is basically a match made in heaven—you only need to look to the retro offerings that dropped today to see just how good their partnership is.

For summer 2019, Gregg conceived a collection of candy-colored bikinis and onesies that boast a decidedly mod vibe. It's part Mad Men, part pastel dream world, and part something else entirely. As described by Gregg in a post on Instagram, "Retro Barbie, but make it fat 💅🏽my new @swimsuitsforallcollection is out now!!!" Comprised of everything from a style blooming in hydrangeas to sets featuring belted briefs, the 11-piece lineup is a total dream. Sizes range between 10-26 and cup sizes range from D/ DD-G/ H, and everything within the collection retails for under $120. Check out a selection of the best picks below and prepare to swoon.

Belt It Out

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL GIRLFRIEND BELTED UNDERWIRE ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT $85.50 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

The color combination of this one-piece screams '50s and '60s, as does its striped belt complete with a circular buckle. It's uber bright and made to pop even more via crisp white accents and would be perfect for Miami and beyond.

Here Comes the Sun

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL DOLLHOUSE HIGH WAIST UNDERWIRE BIKINI $76.50 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

The gradient of this swimsuit looks like the color of a sunrise, just flipped on its head, and I am all about it. Featuring a striped brief and tow-tone bikini top, it's wearable warm weather.

Going in Circles

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL DOTTED WHIRLWIND MONOKINI $81 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

Monokinis have been extremely hot when it comes to swimwear trends as of late and this style makes it easy to see why. Featuring an orange and white polka-dotted palette with contrasting fills on the top and bottom, it's spot on.

You're Knotty

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL BLONDIE TIE FRONT HIGH WAIST UNDERWIRE BIKINI $76.50 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

Why not rock ties on both the top and bottom of your bikini, especially when the style also boasts sunny yellow stripes? It's a bright idea.

In Full Bloom

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL BEACHFRONT V-NECK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT $81 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

There's so much to love about this gorgeous one piece, from it's oversized floral print to it's lilac and yellow color palette to it's simple and comfortable silhouette. Rock it on the beach and be the freshest one in the sand and then slide on some bottoms and voila, it becomes an equally cute leotard.

Tangerine Dreams

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL TRENDSETTER RIBBED X-BACK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT $81 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

A vibrant orange hue and circular strap rings combine for a style that feels slightly '70s and totally groovy.

Pink Lady

GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL PRINCESS HALTER HIGH WAIST BIKINI $90 Swimsuits For All Buy Now

There are many reasons this swimsuit is called the Princess bikini, chief among them that it makes whoever wears it look like total royalty. Featuring a powder pink halter top and matching briefs, as well as a mesh crop top, this three-in-one look is sweet, sexy, and one heck of a good deal.