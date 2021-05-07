With thousands of beauty brands crowding virtual shelves and influencers touting a new product every day, how do you decide what's actually worth a shot? You leave the trial and error to the pros. In Elite Daily's new beauty review series, What's The Deal With..., we'll sift through and test the buzziest products to give you an honest, no-bullsh*t look at how it works IRL, from the price and packaging all the way to the actual results. From there, you can decide which ones deserve a coveted spot in your beauty arsenal.

Here's actress Kyla-Drew's review of Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($29.50, Fenty Beauty):

As a Fenty lover who has followed the brand since its initial launch in 2017, I am always keeping an eye out for new product releases. So when Fenty Beauty announced its new Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, I naturally had to be one of the first to try it.

As soon as you press the tint onto your palm, it appears oily at first, but it blends and oxidizes beautifully. The product has a light-weight, airy feel to it, which is difficult to achieve with a skin tint/foundation. The Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop gives skin a natural, blurred appearance, making it appear smooth. The only disadvantage is that it contains no SPF or moisturizer, so make sure you add a coat of face lotion before using it.

Apologies to all my “fragrancistas,” but this product has no distinct smell. However, I appreciate this because scented makeup has previously caused my skin to break out. For me, the lack of scented chemicals isn't a deal breaker.

Here's how I scored the skin tint in the following categories:

With the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Fenty continues its line of geometrically appealing packaging, and the bottle for the Eaze Drop, specifically, takes up little room, allowing for a good amount of product to be packed into such a small container. When you're on the go, the bottle is handy because it's small enough to fit into your purse. The design concept is also practical because it has a squeezable top, which prevents the makeup exploding accidents we're all familiar with. This product is very easy to use: just twist the bottle, squeeze the product out of the tube, and apply to your face. As simple as that!

At $29.50, I believe the price is right. In comparison to other skin-tinted cosmetics, which typically cost $35+ for 30ML, I believe the Fenty Eaze Drop is priced fairly for the 32 ML of product. You get more for your money, so this is a fantastic offer!

Fenty’s Eaze Drop checks all the boxes and “blends and blurs skin to instant perfection” for me. It's transparent, smooth, and blends in so well that it appears to be a second layer of skin.

Overall, I give it a 4.8 out of 5 stars. I wish the ingredients had some kind of UV defense, but aside from that, it's a great skin tint that easily lives up to its expectations and makes you feel comfortable when you're wearing it. This is a must-have item for any makeup lover.

